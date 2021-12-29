NFL legend John Madden dies at 85

The NFL announced this Tuesday the death of John Madden at 85 years of age, one of the NFL’s greatest legends, Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XI champion with what Oakland Raiders.

“We received the news that this day the great John Madden passed away, he was 85 years old. On behalf of the entire NFL we extend our condolences to his family. “, were the words of commissioner Roger Goodell, in the statement published by the league.

Goodell recognized the trajectory both on the pitch as a commentator for the former coach.

“We all know him as the Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster who worked for all the major networks., but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, “said the manager.

Madden was born in 1936. He was a prominent offensive lineman at San Mateo College in California.

He came to professional football in 1958, selected by the Philadelphia Eagles, With whom he was only one season due to a knee injury that ended his career as a player.

Four years later, at the age of 26, he became an assistant coach at Allan Hancock College to make the jump in 1963 to the State of San Diego as a defensive assistant.

His rapid rise in technical leadership led him to the NFL in 1967 when the Oakland Raiders hired him to coach their linebackers, a year later Oakland would reach its first Super Bowl.

His work was recognized by Al Davis, owner of the team, who gave him the opportunity to coaching the Raiders at just 32 years old, making him the youngest coach in history of the league. He reached 100 victories as a coach in just 10 years.

As a coach he never had a losing season, including postseason games. In the year he won the first Super Bowl in Raiders history, his record was 13-1.

In 1978 he retired from the playing fields and began a successful career as a sportscaster.

John Madden became the face of the well-known video game that is currently known as “Madden” in 1988 when the Electronic Arts company proposed the project that ended with the popular game of which more than 135 million copies have been sold.