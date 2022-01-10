“Nicaragua is a great prison”, denounces the wife of the opposition leader Juan Sebastián Chamorro

Victoria Cárdenas begins a European tour in Madrid to ask the international community to end the impunity of the Daniel Ortega regime

It demands the “immediate, unconditional and guaranteed” release of the political prisoners of the Latin American country

Victoria Cardenas, wife of the opposition leader and candidate for the presidency of Nicaragua Juan Sebastian Chamorro, has started this Monday in Madrid a European tour that will take him to Geneva and Brussels to ask the international community to pressure the regime of Daniel Ortega and achieve the “immediate, unconditional and guaranteed” release of the 170 political prisoners imprisoned in the Central American country.

During a meeting with the press and institutional representatives held at the Casa de América, Cárdenas denounced the terrible conditions prisons, where inmates are subjected to constant interrogation while the trials have been suspended and are therefore detained indefinitely.

“I am here to ask for the help of all the countries of the world that believe in democracy and human rights“He has indicated, demanding” coordinated actions “to let the Nicaraguan regime know” that it cannot continue to act with impunity. “However, he did not specify what kind of actions it expects from the international community.” Each country has its own mechanisms to carry out. pressure on the regime, “he said.

Juan Sebastián Chamorro’s wife, who has met with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, and with the President of Congress, Meritxell Batet, thanked “Spain’s leadership in defending human rights and democracy “.

Likewise, he has transferred to the head of Spanish diplomacy the need for the relatives of political prisoners to have “more supports“at the international level to achieve his release. Furthermore, he believes that Latin America cannot be” indifferent “to the situation in Nicaragua because of its” impact “on the region.

Arbitrary detention

“We believed that, through the elections, we would be able to make the change but by kidnapping the entire opposition and making the rest of the people be silenced or in exile, we need international support,” he continued.

The presence of Cárdenas in Madrid coincides with the day of the inauguration of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua. In this regard, he stressed that the elections cannot be classified as such because they were a “farce” and that the government cannot be called a government either. “I say that Nicaragua is a great prison, because people, if they are not in prisons or in exile, inside Nicaragua they are in terror and silenced“, has criticized.

Cárdenas recalled that the last time she saw her husband was on June 8, when eight patrols made up of more than 40 armed officers kidnapped him and arbitrarily detained him. She later left the country with her daughter for the United States, which is why she has been accused by the regime of “treason” and runs the risk of being imprisoned if she returns to Nicaragua.