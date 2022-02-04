Nicaraguan justice condemns a historic commander of the Sandinista revolution opposed to Ortega

“I entered the (Sandinista National Liberation) Front and the revolutionary struggle for several reasons: the dictatorship had characteristics that were intolerable for people with a certain sensitivity: political repression, corruption, coercion of any attempt at organization and social mobilization”. Dora Maria Tellez, the mythical “Commander 2” of the guerrilla that overthrew in 1979 the dictator Anastasio Somoza, faces an “intolerable situation” again, although 43 years later. This time he does not have Somocismo as a victimizer but the caricature of some of his former insurgency companions. The prosecution has requested 15 years in jail for her for the alleged crimes of “undermining national integrity” and “conspiracyagainst the regime of Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo.

Téllez is not a figurehead in the Sandinista narrative. in 1978 occupied the National Palace of Managua together with Eden Shepherdess, the “Commander Zero”. The operation allowed the release of 50 political prisoners and accelerated the fall of the regime. “Comandante 2” arrived in the capital as the main military authority of the Rigoberto Pérez front.

“If there is a symbol of the Sandinista Revolution and its disappointment, it is Dora María Téllez Argüello,” said the magazine Confidential. The announced trial against him accelerated after the inauguration of Ortega and Murillo, three weeks ago. This is not an isolated case. Another 47 opponents of the presidential marriage are going through similar situations. Like them, the 66-year-old former insurgent, doctor and historian, has faced a process that, according to human rights organizations, lacked the guarantees stipulated in the Penal Code. In turn, the trial was held behind closed doors in the same prison where she is being held.

A confrontation that comes from afar

Téllez had not only been one of the faces of the victorious Sandinismo of 1979 but of the dissidence that emerged from the nineties, out of power. She spearheaded a renewal movement along with former vice president and writer Sergio RamirezHenry Ruíz and other leaders who had distanced themselves from an Ortega who only wanted to control the state again, at any price and without any self-criticism.

“In Nicaragua the judicial system is a hit man of the Ortega-Murillo. A judicial firing squad and they have sentenced more than a thousand Nicaraguans to jail since April 2018. They have been tortured, abused, raped, isolated. Some have died or been murdered inside prisons. The prosecution and those judges have had no qualms about fabricating charges and convicting them without access to their defenders, without evidence, without witnesses, without anything. We are completely and absolutely defenseless”, he had said months ago, when he knew what was coming. “The Supreme Court is the biggest hired killer”.

The case of Lesther Aleman

Together with Téllez, the student leader Lesther Alemán was tried and sentenced to 15 years, who acquired special notoriety during the partner popl from four years ago that caused dozens of deaths, injuries and prisoners. The young man argued with Ortega himself in the framework of a dialogue table that had no other destiny than failure. “We are not here to listen to a speech that we have heard for twelve years. President, we know the story. The town is in the streetsWe are at this table demanding an end to the repression. know this, surrender to all this people“, the 20-year-old told the former commander. Ortega did not expect such audacity, especially in front of other personalities. The television was broadcasting live. Lesther suddenly became a national hero.

After listening to him, the president tried a smile of disdain. Aleman struck again. “You can laugh, you can make any faces you want, but we ask you to order a ceasefire right now, the release of our political prisoners. We can not dialogue with a murdererbecause what has been committed in this country is genocide”.

From that moment on, he began to be the object of systematic persecution, to the point of not being able to return home. He left the country and only returned when he believed the political conditions existed. The amnesty was short-lived.