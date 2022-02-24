Norris beats both Ferraris on the first day of pre-season

the british pilot Lando Norris (McLaren) has been the fastest on the first day of pre-season testing for Formula 1, held this Wednesday at the Circuit de Catalunya (Montmelo), while the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso they set the third and eighth fastest times, respectively.

Norris eclipsed the leading role in the afternoon session and also the benchmark time set by Charles Leclerc in the morning session (1:20.165). The British stopped the clock in 1:19.568 and was unattainable for the ‘Ferrari’, who occupied the second and third position. Sainz recorded 1:20.416 as the best time.

Verstappen, active

With all the teams on track, after the presentations of Alfa Romeo and Haas; and the Red Bull RB18 also came to light, the test was marked by constant testing. The one who rolled the most was the current F1 World Champion, Max Verstappen, who reached 147 laps.

The Dutchman – who had a start in tomorrow’s session – stood out for his persistence on the Catalan asphalt. Fernando Alonso was not far behind with his new Alpine, which completed 127 laps and finished in eighth position. The Asturian was the second most after Verstappen.

The two-time world champion, with the objective of fulfilling ‘The Plan’, finished eight tenths behind the ‘W13’ of Lewis Hamilton, who was fifth, and less than a second from George Russell, fourth this Wednesday in Montmeló; while the German Sebastian Vettel finished sixth – after being fourth in the first round.

Leclerc, who set a best time of 1:20.165, was also the fastest rider in the morning (80 laps), completing a very solid and positive morning session, in which He has set a constant pace and has not suffered setbacks.

After completing his first 33 laps, Alonso has made a 45-minute break in the box, to return to the track again and complete 19 more laps to continue collecting data on the aerodynamic performance of the A522.