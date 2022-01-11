North Korea launches its second missile in less than a week

North Korea has launched its second missile in just six days and has reaffirmed the message sent in the New Year by its leader, Kim Jong-unwhich highlighted the need for reinforce national defenses without showing any intention of resuming in the short term the stalled dialogue about denuclearization. Both the South Korean Army and the Japanese authorities considered that the projectile launched this Tuesday by the regime into the Sea of ​​Japan is a ballistic missile. “Our Army detected a projectile that is believed to be a ballistic missile launched by North Korea from the Jagang province (north of the country) towards the East Sea,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detailed in a statement after speaking at first “unidentified projectile”.

These facts result Similar to what happened six days ago, when Pyongyang He launched another of his missiles. Experts see possible that it is the same type of weapon. “The flight range of the projectile was more than 700 kilometers and the maximum height, about 60 kilometers,” says the text, which adds that the latter seems “more advanced than the ballistic missile that North Korea launched on May 5. January”.

The JCS considered this Tuesday a “clear violation” of the UN resolutions that Pyongyang is prohibited from testing missiles ballistics and assured that the southern army can “detect and intercept this projectile”, despite the improved performance that this test showed. As it did last week, the southern National Security Council (NSC) expressed “concern” about the launch, which comes three weeks after the launch. Beijing Winter Olympics two months after presidential elections in South Korea.

Stalled dialogue

One day after the launch of the first projectile on January 5, the North Korean Executive He declared that it was a new hypersonic missile and claimed that it traveled about 700 kilometers in addition to making a 120-kilometer turn maneuver. Seoulmeanwhile, considered these claims “exaggerated” and he assured that, although the projectile showed some of the characteristics of a hypersonic missile, it cannot be technically qualified as such and that Pyongyang “has yet to get hold of the technology for a hypersonic flight vehicle.”

In any case, the weapons you have been testing Pyongyang since 2019 they make it clear that the regime is developing projectiles that trace trajectories that hinder the work of radars and represent a threat potential for missile shields. This Tuesday is the second test launch by North Korea this year and comes ten days after Kim Jong-un deliver a speech in which he stressed the need to strengthen the country’s defenses and in which at the same time avoided send a conciliatory message to Seoul and Washington.

The dialogue about denuclearization between North Koreans and Americans remains stagnant Since the failed Hanoi summit almost three years ago, Kim has so far rejected invitations from the Administration of current US President Joe Biden to try to reactivate these negotiations, arguing that Washington maintains a “hostile” policy towards his regime.

A non-existent peace treaty

Pyongyang has also been lukewarm with Seoul proposal to sign a statement that puts end the war between the two Koreaswhich claimed between two and three million lives over three years until it was stopped in 1953 with the signing of a ceasefire, not a peace treaty. This suggests that North Korea’s main interest is now in achieving the lifting of the sanctions that weigh down its economy and that the US refused to lift in Hanoi because it considered its disarmament offer insufficient.

This latest weapons test comes after the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on account of the North Korean launch on January 5. The meeting was also preceded by a statement from the US, seconded by France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Albania and Japan, in which the essay was crossed out as a “significant threat to regional stability” and North Korea was urged to dialogue.