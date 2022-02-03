Northern Ireland Chief Minister resigns in protest over Brexit Protocol

Northern Ireland is again without a government and the reason is none other than Brexit. Northern Irish Chief Minister Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) announced his resignation on Thursday. protesting customs controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland which imposes the application of the Protocol in force since the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

The system of government shared between Unionists and Republicans means that Givan’s resignation led to the automatic dismissal also of Sinn Féin Deputy Chief Minister Michelle O’Neill. The Executive has been put on hold and Northern Irish political life paralyzed once again.

Unionists never accepted the Protocol. In their eyes it means creating an unacceptable border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. “Our institutions have become to test one more time. The delicate balance created by the Belfast and St Andrew agreements has been affected by the agreement between the UK government and the European Union, which created the Northern Ireland Protocol,” Givan noted in announcing his resignation.

Act of “opportunism”

The Protocol, with the controls of goods in the Irish Sea, represents for the unionists an intolerable betrayal that “undermines union and economic integrity of the United Kingdom and the position that Northern Ireland occupies in it”, recalled Jeffry Donaldson, leader of the DUP. On Wednesday, the person in charge of agriculture of his party gave the order that the controls cease.

Sinn Féin called Givan’s resignation an act of “opportunism”. Some observers see a tactical move by the unionists ahead of the scheduled electionss in principle for May 5. The Orange Order protesters are collecting thousands of signatures against the Protocol. Some voters that the DUP does not want to let escape.

next week is scheduled keep up the contacts between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, and the Vice President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, in order to find the formula that helps to solve the crisis.