Novak Djokovic, the denialist Messiah

I’m late for all possible reflections. I know. The best pens on this planet have already written about it ‘Djokovic case’, so I’ll make a fool of myself, but let me give it a try even if it’s the same day a precious is played (and you’ll see) hotly contested classic. Ojito!

I want to talk about the character. And not because I am in favor of Rafael Nadal, but because the protagonist of this story, of this altercation, of this controversy, of this scandal is very much to blame for everything that has happened because of how he is, the role he plays, his personality, his ideology, his thinking, his family, his environment, his idols and gurus.

Australia, the wall

I have been in that airport, in that border and in that passport and visa control. It is not easy to enter Australia (Let’s not forget that, in the 18th century, it was one of the preferred prisons of the British) and even less have all the papers in order. I, whenever I have been to Phillip Island GP, it was thanks to my friend Alejandro Ceresuela and the help of Dorna, the organization of the Motorcycle World ChampionshipWell, my uselessness for the paperwork is total. Enormous. Well, it is not a question, no, of simply answering whether you carry weapons, drugs or are crazy, it is much more complex.

But I am not the millionaire Novak Djokovic, that’s my problem. I insist, let’s not fool ourselves and that neither the best tennis player in the world, nor his family (curious), nor his country and / or government take us for fools. Since it became known that the Australian government and the organization of the Melbourne Open (well, these in that way, that is, with a small mouth) demanded that everyone be vaccinated to enter the country and the club where it is played , it was learned that there would be an affair with Djokovic.

The ‘Nole’ game

For days, weeks! and months, Djokovic and all those who support him (there are from Vox to gurus and telepreachers) played ambiguity: if I’m vaccinated, if not, maybe I’ll go, maybe not, maybe they’ll let me in, I’m the one No. 1 will not dare, now I say, now not … All very regrettable. I repeat: the character.

To then arrive in Melbourne and not have the papers in order. And, not only that, but not telling the truth. The ‘Nole’ who had organized (let’s not forget) that one arrived in Melbourne tournament ‘Adria Tour’ where, in September 2020, they were all infected without anticovid measures; the denier ‘Nole’; the ‘Nole’ who breaks with the ATP and creates his own tennis association (PTPA); the ‘Nole’ who makes fun of the American gymnast Simone biles (“Pressure is a privilege,” he said in Tokyo, “you have to deal with it to be on top”); the ‘Nole’ whom his family considers “a hero, a myth, a leader, a martyr, Jesus Christ!”

That is the ‘Nole’ who intends to enter Australia and defend his title by dribbling at science, good sense, solidarity and the law. We have nothing against Djokovic that Bozidar Maljkovic, president of the Serbian Olympic Committee, considers “a boy who is born into a modest, humble, self-sacrificing, selfless, generous family.” We are not talking about that Novak. We are talking about the ‘Nole’ that is believed above all. And, yes, also of the laws. The one who believes himself to be the Messiah.