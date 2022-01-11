OnePlus announces its new flagship model 10 Pro 5G

The mobile phone company, Oneplus, has announced its new smartphone model 10 Pro positioned in its high range that includes the Hasselblad camera for second generation mobile devices, along with the OnePlus Billion Color solution, the Hasselblad Pro mode and a new 150 ° ultra-wide angle camera. The 10 Pro integrates the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile chip, with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It should be noted that it is equipped with a powerful battery and the most powerful charge in the form of 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. Pete Lau, OnePlus founder, highlighted that: “The second-generation Hasselblad camera for mobile devices in the OnePlus 10 Pro, combined with ultra-fast performance and the fastest charging ever seen in a OnePlus smartphone, offers our most complete flagship to date” .

Hasselblad camera system

The device’s second-generation Hasselblad mobile camera is compatible with the OnePlus Billion Color Solution, which allows you to apply the natural color calibration with Hasselblad to over a billion colors. Each of the three rear cameras (main, telephoto, and ultra-wide) can shoot in 10-bit full color. As a result, the device captures photos with a 25% increase in DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and processes 64 times more color than smartphones taking 8-bit color photographs.

The mode Hasselblad Pro makes significant progress and supports 12-bit RAW capture on all three rear cameras using the Hasselblad Natural Color solution. It also features a new RAW mode enabled called RAW + which allows shooting in 12-bit RAW while retaining all the elements of computational photography.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features the Movie mode for video capture that makes it possible to adjust values ​​such as ISO, shutter speed and white balance before and during recording. It also supports capturing in LOG format without a preset image profile, providing a blank canvas for editing.

The device’s camera system adds a new ultra wide angle with a 150 ° field of view, up to four times more than the wide-angle cameras of other smart devices on the market. This larger field of view encourages creativity and allows you to capture more with each shot. The camera also supports a new fisheye mode to capture photos in a whole new perspective.

By default, the ultra-wide camera takes photos with a 110 ° field of view, with AI distortion correction. Fisheye and 150 ° modes can be accessed via a tab within the app Camera.

Processor performance

The OnePlus 10 Pro integrates the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a 7th generation Qualcomm artificial intelligence engine, four times faster than its predecessor, and a redesigned Qualcomm Adreno GPU that is 25% more efficient. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform features fourth-generation Snapdragon X65, the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G RF-modem solution, supporting more networks, frequencies, and more bandwidths. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform includes up to 12 GB RAM LPDDR5 and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 dual-lane storage for improved performance and efficiency.

Very sharp screen

The model has a QHD + screen of 6.7 inch with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Adopts second-generation LTPO technology, thanks to which the device adjusts its refresh rate between 1 Hz and 120 Hz even faster than the OnePlus 9 family depending on the type of content that is displayed. As a result, it consumes less power than the 120Hz and 90Hz displays of other devices.

It has Dual Color calibration, which means that it has been calibrated to offer accurate and natural colors at two different levels of brightness: high and low. Dual color calibration displays colors more consistently.

‘Software’ applied

In China, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes pre-installed with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. When the OnePlus 10 Pro launches in India, Europe and North America, it will come standard with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

Charging system

The model supports the fastest charging present in a OnePlus smartphone (SuperVOOC 80W flash charge) which can power its battery from 5,000 mAh from 1 to 100% in 32 minutes. It supports 50W AirVOOC wireless flash charging that takes the device from 1% to 100% in 47 minutes. An 80W charging plug and accompanying USB-C cable are included in the box.

Design

The device stands out for a redesigned camera system that blends from the device’s aluminum frame to the rear glass panel. The weight distribution has also been aligned with its center, so it feels balanced in the hand. It will be available in volcanic black and emerald forest. It can be purchased in China from January 13. The company has not announced the price in Europe, where it is expected to arrive shortly.