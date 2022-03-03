Other refugee crises

It was in the middle of the 20th century when the refugees generated during the second world war gave rise to the creation of UNHCRthe UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) with the aim of protecting and assisting millions of war victims. Mistakenly, it was believed that the agency would last a few years once the war was over. Sixty years later, not only has it not disappeared, but it is also witnessing the Ukrainian refugee crisis generated by the Russian invasion. A million people have left the country in a week. Then other major refugee crises addressed by UNHCR in its six decades of existence.

Since 2011, beginning of the war in syriamillions of people have been forced to leave their homes to seek protection within their own country or abroad, especially in neighboring countries such as Lebanon, Turkey, Jordan and elsewhere. A total of 6.6 million people are Syrian refugees in the worldof which 5.5 million are in neighboring countries. Around 6.7 million people have been internally displaced. Read: "This is a hate war"

In 1992, the bosnian war became one of the most dramatic and emblematic conflicts of the violent disintegration of the former Yugoslavia that left near 2.7 million refugees and internally displaced personsbecoming at that time the largest displacement in Europe since the Second World War.

On 1949, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was mandated by the General Assembly to provide services to registered Palestine refugees living in the Middle East. When it began operations in 1950, it served the needs of around 750,000 Palestine refugees. The agency, provider of basic services, currently serves 5 million peoplein the agency’s five areas of operations: the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Jordan, Lebanon and the Syrian Arab Republic. Read: Libyan Prime Minister walks away unscathed from assassination attempt in Tripoli

Since January 2021, before the return of the Taliban to power, some 270,000 Afghans had been forcibly displaced within the country – mainly due to insecurity and violence – since more than three million to abandon it. The figures have increased.