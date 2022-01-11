Outrage in Italy over a funeral with a Nazi flag and fascist greetings

A funeral in which a nazi flag with the swastika on a coffin and in which it has been possible to see the mourners raising hands doing the fascist salute It has sparked outrage in Italy.

Photos published by the Open news portal show a crowd looking at a coffin wrapped in a flag with the nazi symbol outside the church of Santa Lucia, in the north of Rome. The Italian media have reported that this group of people belong to the far-right Fuerza Nueva party, whose outlawing was approved by the Italian Senate last October.

The Nazi group had gathered on the occasion of a funeral service for one of its militants, a 44-year-old woman known among members of the extremist group as Alessia ‘Tungsy’, as Open has confirmed.

Swastikas and #Nazi salutes at funeral for militant of the far-right #ForzaNuova party in Prati in central #Rome, #Italy https://t.co/ZqA7L7uuiT via @republic – Kay Wallace (@ViewFromRome) January 11, 2022

“They had no knowledge of it”

The diocese of Rome has condemned the scene as “serious, offensive and unacceptable.” The local parish has stated that it was not aware of such extremist behavior taking place outside its church.

New Force It is a fringe neo-fascist party that has made headlines for its violent protests against government-imposed restrictions due to the health crisis.

Party members vandalized the headquarters of the Italian trade union confederation Italian General Confederation of Labor (CGIL) in Rome last October, during demonstrations against government policies for the pandemic.

The Police arrested several suspects related to the party and later a motion was presented in the Italian Upper House to approve the dissolution of Fuerza Nueva and of all political movements of clear neo-fascist inspiration.

The Police have opened an investigation to clarify what happened, as reported by the ANSA news agency.