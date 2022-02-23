Parejo balances a goal from Vlahovic at 32 seconds

Things looked very bad when Dusan Vlahović, the new star acquired by Juventus (more than 70 million paid to Fiorentina), marked the 32 seconds into the game.

To start losing against an Italian team is nothing short of a catastrophe. But Villarreal did not despair. He didn’t give up. He had 90 minutes ahead of him and he started playing. With Franciscan patience, trying to find a gap or force a failure. Dani Parejo found that hole and Locatelli didn’t chase him. Only against Szczesny, he restored the tie to travel with hope to Turin.

Vlahovic’s goal accentuated the defensive will of Juventus, equipped with two lines of four players with the Serbian striker and Morata upstairs waiting for the shot from behind. How it had turned out so wonderfully on Danilo’s first try. In the following there was not so much luck or precision. Albiol and Pau, surprised so soon, tied Vlahovic and Morata short, in two high-voltage duels.

Despite the accumulation of men in the last third of the field, Villareal had a shot at the post by Lo Censo and a backheel by Danjuma to equalize in the first half. He did not have such clear options in the second act. In fact, Parejo’s shot was a semi-miss that threw Szczesny off track.

Data sheet

Villarreal: Rulli (4); Foyth (6), Albiol (4), Pau Torres (6), Pedraza (6); Chukwueze (5), Capoue (6), Parejo (7), Moreno (6), Lo Celso (5), Danjuma (6).

Coach: Unai Emery (6).

Changes: Estupiñán (sc) by Pedraza (m. 79); Trigueros (sc) by Moreno (d. 79); Pine (sc) by Chukwueze (d. 90); Boulaye Dia (sc) by Danjuma (d. 90).

Juventus: Szczesny (7); De Sciglio (6), Danilo (7), De Ligt (6), Sandro (6); Square (6), Locatelli (4), Rabiot (4), McKennie (6); Vlahović (7), Morata (6).

Coach: Massimiliano Allegri (5).

Changes: Bonucci (5) by Sandro (m. 46); Arthur (6) by Locatelli (d. 71); Zakaria (sc) by McKennie (d. 81); Pellegrini (sc) by De Sciglio (d. 87).

Goals: 0-1 (m. 1), Vlahovic shoots from afar. 1-1 (m. 66) Parejo finished off in a single against Szczesny.

Referee: Daniel Siebert (5), German.

Cards: Rulli (d. 73), Rabiot (d. 73).