Part of Boris Johnson’s leadership resigns after Downing Street party scandal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost this Thursday four influential helpers following the ‘partygate’ scandal in Downing Street, further weakening his position.

Downing Street has announced in a statement issued that has accepted the resignations of Martin Reynoldsthe chief secretary of Boris Johnson who had sent an email to a hundred people inviting them to a drinking party in May 2020, and his chief of staff Dan Rosenfielda year after his arrival.

The Prime Minister thanked them for their “important contribution to the government“, including his work on the pandemic and the economic recovery, a spokesman said in a statement. “They will remain in their position until their successors are named,” he added.

The announcement of departures was preceded early in the day by the resignations of Munira MirzaDowning Street’s chief politician, and the head of communications Jack Doylewho was allegedly at one of the offending parties.

Mirza criticized Boris Johnson for making a “misleading” accusation against the opposition leader when he was defending himself in Parliament after a damning internal report on the Downing Street meetings accused him of “leadership errors”.

The Prime Minister had accused Labor Party leader Keir Starmer of allowing the late former BBC star Jimmy Savile escape from justice when he was chief prosecutor. And, the use of this accusation, widespread in right-wing and conspiratorial circles, provoked an outcry.

Keir Starmer himself accused Boris Johnson of repeating “fascist conspiracy theories to score cheap political points”. “There was no reasonable or just basis for this claim,” Munira Mirza, Downing Street’s chief politician, wrote in her resignation letter posted on The Spectator magazine’s website.

It was a “partisan and inappropriate reference to a shocking case of child sexual abuse,” he said. Despite her request, “he has not apologized for the misleading impression he has given,” she continued.

A former member of the former Revolutionary Communist Party, Munira Mirza worked with Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London between 2008 and 2016.

Downing Street has confirmed his departure, as well as that of communications director Jack Doyle.

According to the Daily Mail tabloid, he told his collaborators that it had always been his intention to leave two years after taking office in 2020, initially in a minor position, and that his family life had suffered greatly due to the scandal of recent weeks.

Downing Street highlighted Boris Johnson’s “thank you” to the two former advisers for their “contribution to government”.