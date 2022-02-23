Pelé suffers a urinary infection during his hospitalization in Sao Paulo

The clinical conditions of the 81-year-old triple world champion are “stable” and he should be discharged “in the next few days,” said the bulletin released by the Albert Einstein Hospitalwhere is entered from the past February 13th. The former player of Saints and Cosmos He entered that renowned private clinic again to continue with the treatment of the colon tumor that was already operated on in September of last year.

“During his stay, routine tests were performed, which indicated the presence of a urinary infectiona fact that extended the patient’s stay in the hospital,” said the clinic, which did not give details on the evolution of the tumor.

Since he went through the operating room, Pele He has undergone chemotherapy sessions that have routinely taken him to the hospital, which has generated endless rumors about his state of health, which the former player himself has had to publicly deny. In addition to the tumor, the health of Pele has deteriorated in recent years due to problems of spine, hip and knee that have reduced his mobility and have forced him to undergo surgery, in addition to suffering some kidney crises, as on this occasion.