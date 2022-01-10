Pitched battle in a match between Guadalcacín and Bollullos CF

A match of the Andalusian Division of Honor between the Guadalcacín and Bollullos CF ended in a camp battle in which players, coaches and fans participated just after the end of the match. The visiting team won the match (0-1) in the 93rd minute.

After the final whistle, the two teams began to punch, shove and insult each other. This fight left several minor injuries and Bollullos has condemned what happened.

📌 OFFICIAL RELEASE. After a few hours at home, our Club wants to report any act of violence after what happened in Guadalcacín. The #BollullosCF Tomorrow he will take whatever action he deems appropriate. From these lines, we want to send all of our pic.twitter.com/UbNLQC9v3j – Bollullos CF (@ bollulloscf1933) January 9, 2022

In addition, the club appreciates the support received and in a statement has announced that take legal action for what happened in Guadalcacín and give all their support to the goalkeeping coach who suffered a large part of the attacks.