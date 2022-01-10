Home Sports Pitched battle in a match between Guadalcacín and Bollullos CF

Pitched battle in a match between Guadalcacín and Bollullos CF

By
Mark Bush
-
8
0

A match of the Andalusian Division of Honor between the Guadalcacín and Bollullos CF ended in a camp battle in which players, coaches and fans participated just after the end of the match. The visiting team won the match (0-1) in the 93rd minute.

After the final whistle, the two teams began to punch, shove and insult each other. This fight left several minor injuries and Bollullos has condemned what happened.

In addition, the club appreciates the support received and in a statement has announced that take legal action for what happened in Guadalcacín and give all their support to the goalkeeping coach who suffered a large part of the attacks.

Mark Bush

