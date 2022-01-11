Police investigate death threats to soccer player Josh Cavallo

Australian police are investigating, at the request of the Adelaide United, the death threats his player has received on social media Josh cavallo after making his homosexuality public. Cavallo had denounced homophobic abuses after the tie to one that his team obtained against him Melbourne Victory last saturday night in AAMI Park. A part of the fans of Melbourne They gave him homophobic insults and death threats while he was substituted out during injury time. An incident being investigated by the Australian Professional Leagues.

Voice of the LGBTI + community

Nathan Kosmina, Adelaide CEO, cautioned that “Josh is a very tough young man. We’ve often talked about the courage she showed coming out of the closet and all that that went with it. The pressure you have received as a global voice of the community LGBTI + was significant. He’s arguably the highest-profile male player in the league now, in terms of the global reach of his name and brand. With that, and as our sport has a global dimension, it is normal that it receives comments from all over the world, most of them positive. But there is also an element that is negative. I think the threats and the incident suffered on Saturday have gone too far. He is not an individual. It’s more of a collective voice and he’s said ‘Enough is enough’. And we stand behind him. ”

CavalloThe 22-year-old has been dealing with this spate of social media abuse since last October, when he made headlines around the world by becoming the first active elite professional footballer to announce that he was gay.

For Kosmina, “It is very important to identify the authors of those messages so that it is clear that this goes further. If we do not identify who they are, then it is not the end. We will not reduce the tools once the investigation is done. It is something that should continue this season, but also beyond Josh when one day he leaves the Adelaide United. It is something we will work on with the stadiums, both at home and away from home. We will have to address it with the interstate clubs, to be attentive to this and see how we will monitor it. “