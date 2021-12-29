Precarious state at Barça

Xavi arrived at the dressing room of the sports city of Sant Joan Despí and looked around to see that every day that passes he has fewer players. On the return to work, after the Christmas break where the players have had a week of vacation, the coach made a count and has lost four pieces of his already weakened squad due to coronavirus. And this Wednesday he received another bad news because Dembélé, Umtiti and Gavi have also tested positive.

The four on Tuesday were defenders: Lenglet opened that chapter of sad news, then continued by Alves, although he could not play on Sunday January 2 in Mallorca because the transfer market opens on Monday 3, later for Jordi Alba and finally by the young Bucket, who could be the replacement for the starting left-back.

The three on Wednesday are a defender (Umtiti, who already suffered from coronavirus in August 2020), a midfielder (Gavi could not play in Mallorca due to suspension either) and a striker: Dembélé.

The problem for Xavi is not only the new wave of the pandemic that has had a great impact on his staff. In just 48 hours he has left seven players “isolated at home”, as the club has indicated, but all of them “are in good health”.

Dembélé, from discomfort to positive

What’s more, Dembélé, afflicted with “a general malaise”, as revealed by Barça, he also did not participate in the first training session, drawing a much bleaker picture for the coach. Even more so when confirming the positive of the French forward.

Homebound

There are seven confined players, six are still on leave due to injury because they have not yet received a medical discharge and two (Busquets Y Gavi) saw the fifth yellow card at Sánchez Pizjuán during the draw with Sevilla (1-1) so they will lose their return to the League due to a penalty.

Xavi has no left wingers left and now has 12 casualties for the duel with Mallorca

This is what there is, you must think Xavi, forced, once again, to work with very few resources in view of the reunion with the competition in a dense month of January where three competitions will already be fought: League, Copa del Rey (premiere on Wednesday 5 in Linares) and Spanish Super Cup ( semifinal against Madrid in Saudi Arabia next Wednesday 12).

Demir, departure imminent

The biggest difficulty for Xavi is that he does not have, for example, any left-back, so he needs to improvise an emergency solution in Mallorca, also conditioned by the rule not to line up too many youngsters from the subsidiary.

On defense, unless he recovers Dest, who has been dragging an annoying low back pain for days, lacks a specialist on the right, where he has recycled a central (Araujo) to gallop down the side.

Both Dest and Piqué, Araujo, Coutinho and Neto have had permission not to participate in the first session after the Christmas break.

Nor can the coach count on the two winter signings because the market opens on Monday 3, hours after the game on the islands. Also, Alves is not registered. Ferran Torres, either. But the former City striker has also been injured since last October.

Pedri trains normally, but Ansu and Memphis only do part of the session with the group

This physical fragility, covid, injuries, punishes Barça, which, meanwhile, works on rebuilding the squad. While Pedri he has already started training normally (Ansu Y Memphis they only did part of the session with the group yesterday), the club reported that Demir He had permission to be absent from the sports city, thus opening the door to his imminent departure in the winter market.

The 18-year-old Austrian footballer had played nine games (six in the League and three in the Champions League) and was only one (10) away from the execution of a clause in his contract for Barça to keep him in property, paying 10 million. of euros.

But the board of directors, who paid half a million euros to bring him to the Camp Nou, already let Demir know that he was not in his future plans so a way out must be sought (it is on loan from Rapid Vienna), that, as time, I took him to the Bundesliga. Y Xavi, meanwhile, listen uneasily to Ricard pruna, your trusted doctor, so as not to have more scares.