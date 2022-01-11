President of Kazakhstan announces start of Russian withdrawal and measures to ease discontent

In a new speech, addressed this time to Parliament via videoconference, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassim-Josart Tokáyev, has reported that next Thursday would begin the russian withdrawal of the Central Asian country, while announcing a series of measurements destined to alleviate the discontent of the population and to put I stop corruption. “We need a new format of social contract “, has promised.

“The main mission of the peacekeeping forces has been completed successfully; in two days the phase-out process will begin; the operation will last no more than 10 days“, the president has proclaimed, an extreme that the Russian president himself had already advanced, Vladimir Putin, the previous day.

Promises, yes, that must be confirmed with facts in the coming days. On several previous occasions, the Kremlin leader has announced withdrawals from their military contingents deployed abroad that never materialized or were simply partial folds subsequently corrected as soon as the tension was reproduced. This has happened in Two occasions in the conflict in Syria, and in a occasion in the pulse between Russia and Ukraine.

Sense of identity

However, in favor of a rapid departure of the troops plays the intense feeling of majority national identity among the Kazakh people. According to analysts, a prolonged military presence of the contingent sent by the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty (OSTC), a military alliance that groups together several ex-Soviet republics in which Russia has the upper hand, would end up damaging the image of the Kazakh head of state among citizens, presenting him as excessively dependent on the Kremlin.

Tokáyev has devoted a large space of his speech to the deputies to criticize leaders linked to the previous president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and to promise that he would eradicate the corrupt practices and the patronage generated during the long term of its predecessor. “The time has come for the transformation of relations between the State and society,” he announced.

Between battery of measurements of a populist character that he has enumerated, is the restructuring of the Central Bank. “It has become a personal bank for a select circle of people,” he denounced. In addition, it has highly recommended companies in the country to contribute money to a social fund aimed at improving health and education in the country. and has commissioned the new prime minister, Alchan Smailov, the design of a program aimed at “increasing the income of the population in two months“.