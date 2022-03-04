Psychosis due to a nuclear attack: potassium iodide from pharmacies is ineffective against radioactivity

The fear of a war in which nuclear weapons are used or the consequences of attacks on nuclear power plants has sparked interest in drugs that can prevent the effects.

The General Council of Official Colleges of Pharmacists (CGCOF) has had to step out this Friday clarifying that medications with potassium iodide that are sold in the offices of pharmacy are not effective against radioactivityand has asked citizens for “tranquility” since there has been no nuclear emergency in Ukraine that could justify the ingestion of iodine.

“I convey a bit of calm and quiet. The situation is complicated at the international level but the time has not yet come to go crazy. If necessary, the measures have to be taken by the authorities,” said the head of the CGCOF’s Drug Information Area, Iván Espada.

A Russian bombardment has caused a fire on Thursday night in buildings near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, on the banks of the Dnieper River. However, the reactor was not hit, so “no changes in radiation levels have been recorded”according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

bulk purchase

This situation, together with the decision of the Russian president, Vladimir Putinof putting the nuclear deterrent forces on alert, has caused in several European countries, mainly in those closest to Ukraine such as the Czech Republic, Bulgaria or Poland, the population has overreacted with the massive purchase of iodine tabletsor.

As Espada explains, these pills are used in case of nuclear emergency to block the thyroid, so that it cannot absorb the radioactive iodine that is released. “Massive doses of normal iodine are given so that the thyroid is filled and the radioactive is not allowed to enter,” she details.

Minimum doses

However, medicines that contain potassium iodide and are available in pharmacies by prescription they are far from these pills: They are intended for the treatment of people who need an iodine supply, such as in cases of hypothyroidism.

“They have one dose of 0.1 to 0.3 milligrams, a minimal amount. The iodine pills, on the other hand, have a dose of 130 milligrams. would be needed from 400 to 1,300 tablets to reach the dose of the tablets“, has summed up the expert.

Espada warns that taking these doses of drugs with potassium iodide can be very counterproductive: “Iodine is a substance that the body needs in a very small amount. Giving such a high dose can lead to intoxication, which can have an effect on the thyroid and block it. Taking this dose for one day will not pass nothing, but the problem is the massive doses”.

On the other hand, from the CGCOF they remember that there are contingency plans from the Government in case it is necessary to distribute these iodine pills due to nuclear alert. Normally, these types of products are stored in the Defense Military Pharmacy Centerlocated in Colmenar Viejo (Madrid).