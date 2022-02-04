Putin allies with China to deal with “security threats”

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, presidents of China and Russia, closed ranks against the West and promised to face together what they consider “security threats” after meeting on the eve of the opening tonight of the Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital.

The meeting took place this afternoon at the Diaoyutai State Guest House and began with Xi and Putin greeting each other by gestures, without shaking hands, but without wearing a mask either, and ended with a joint statement after conversations described as “frank” and “friendly” by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

With the crisis around Ukraine and the tensions over Taiwan – whose sovereignty China claims – under the table, Xi closed ranks around his ally and stressed that China and Russia are going to deepen their strategic coordination “relentlessly” and that They are also going to face together what he called “external interference” and “threats to regional security.”

“This is something that has not changed and will not change. We respect each other’s sovereignty, as well as their security and development interests,” Xi said while meeting in person – for the first time in two years – with Putin, amid the growing friction of both countries with U.S.

The Russian, who arrived in Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics 2022, gesture widely highlighted these days by the official Chinese press, he also celebrated that bilateral relations now enjoy “unprecedented” closeness, and stressed that he sees the Asian country as his strategic partner “most important” and “a kindred friend”.

United against a common enemy

After the meeting, both countries issued a joint statement in which they self-proclaimed the entry of international relations “into a new era” and set out their common positions on issues such as “democracy, order, development and security”.

Although the text does not explicitly mention the United States or the crisis in Ukraine, it does denounce that “a small number of forces in the international community continue to be obstinate in promoting unilateralism and interfering in the affairs of other countries.”

“What they do is undermine the legitimate rights and interests of other countries, in addition to creating friction and confrontation, which impedes development. The international community will not accept this anymore,” the statement said.

The text shows his concern about the AUKUS defense agreement between USA, Australia Y United Kingdomwhich has its sights set on the Indo-Pacific, stressing that “China and Russia are opposed to further NATO expansion.”

In short, they ask the block to abandon what they consider “Mentalities of the ‘cold War'” and that it “respects the interests and sovereignty of other countries.”

Xi argued that coordination between China and Russia is absolutely necessary. “given the profound and complex changes that the international scene is experiencing.”

“We have already actively participated in the reform and construction of the global governance system, practiced multilateralism and safeguarded the true spirit of democracy. We play an essential role in uniting the international community to overcome difficulties,” warned the Chinese leader.

The president emphasized that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)a regional integration organization in military and security matters, must take “a long-term perspective” and row “in the right direction”, in order to “defend the security and common interests of the member states”.

energy cooperation

The Russian president recalled that since both are in power “China and Russia have supported each other on all kinds of issues,” including foreign policy and economic development, and that the ties are “a model of what international relations should be in the 21st century.”

According to Putin, whatand China and Russia deepen their relations is aimed at “standing up for their common interests”, but it is also important for security “everywhere in the world”.

On the sidelines, the two leaders agreed to launch a roadmap to achieve “high quality” in bilateral trade -which last year reached a record figure of 150,000 million dollars-, as well as increasing cooperation in fields such as agriculture, the digital economy or health.

“We must ensure the stability of the global supply chain,” Xi told Putin, adding that The two countries must commit to cooperation in projects of Energy, to which the Russian leader assured that “energy cooperation will increase with a greater supply of natural gas from Russia to China.”

Putin also hoped that China host a Winter Games “of the highest level”, and stressed that his presence at the opening ceremony “is one more example of the close relations” between the heads of state of the two powers.