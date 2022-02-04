Putin arrives in Beijing for the opening of the Olympic Games and to meet with Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing this Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics and meet in person – for the first time in two years – with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, amid growing friction between the two countries and the United States.

Putin landed in the Chinese capital, according to the local press, to meet with Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House, and later attend the opening ceremony of the Games, scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).

It will also be the first bilateral meeting that Xi He has been in person with a foreign president since the covid pandemic broke out in Wuhan more than two years ago.

The Chinese and Russian foreign ministers, Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrovrespectively, met last night to prepare for this presidential summit, in which the crisis around Ukraine and tensions over Taiwan, whose sovereignty China claims, will be on the table.

According to an official note of the meeting, both expressed their commitment to “safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and their opposition to any attempt to create confrontation blocs.”

“China is ready to work with Russia to deepen bilateral friendship and strategic coordination, promote international justice, and benefit the people of both countries and the whole world,” Wang said, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Lavrov pointed out that his country is also ready to do the same.seek “greater synergy” and increase common interests between the Eurasian Economic Union and the New Silk Roads, Xi Jinping’s flagship economic initiative.

The coronavirus pandemic will also be among the leaders’ topics of conversation. According to the official newspaper ‘Global Times’, Xi and Putin “will talk about the cold war carried out by the US and its allies against China and Russia. On both fronts, East and West, The red lines have already been reached and may end up being crossed, either by accident or on purpose.”

The outlet claims that Taiwan and Ukraine are being “animated with weaponry and driven to suicidal actions by ever-increasing resolutions and promises of ’emergency’ support.”

The Global Times also highlights today the good moment of the ties between Beijing and Moscow, with milestones such as the approval of the common roadmap for the development of military cooperation until 2025 or the agreement to build an international lunar research station. It also highlights that bilateral trade last year reached a record figure of 150,000 million dollars.