Putin visited Barcelona in 1992 and ate sirloin steak with artichokes

The russian president Vladimir Putin visited Barcelona in February 1992 on an institutional trip to the city of St. Petersburg and took away two memories: the pleasure of having tried a sirloin steak and the generosity of the Barcelona delegationwho gave away some new shoes who was then mayor of the Russian city, Anatoly Sobchakwho showed up for the appointment with some who had holes in their soles.

In the photo, published yesterday by ‘La Vanguardia’, a young 39-year-old Putin appears at a lunch offered by the former mayor of Barcelona Pasqual Maragall. Accompanied by Anatoly Sobchak, one of his mentors after leaving the KGB, Putin walks out observing a gift. A year earlier, Putin had gained Sobchak’s trust and he had been appointed president of the Foreign Relations Committee of the city of St. Petersburg. In this way, the current president stayed at the Hilton hotel on Diagonal, visited the Picasso museum and Mercabarna, among other visits on a busy agenda, as number two of the Russian delegation.

Lunch was held in the Mansion Albéniz of Montjuic with several political representatives of the city. Among them was the current deputy mayor for security, Albert Batlle. The newspapers of that time record that, together with them, Putin tasted a menu made up of a stew of fisha sirloin with artichokes and, for dessert, strawberries and a cake.