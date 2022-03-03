Putin will not end his offensive and intends to “take the whole country”

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinsaid this Thursday to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macronwhat its offensive on Ukraine is going “as planned” and is going to intensify unless that country accepts its conditions, including its demilitarization, Elysee sources indicated. Macron has assured that he believes that “the worst is yet to come” in Ukraine after his exchange with Putin, who expressed “his highest determination” to continue his offensive and assured that his goal is to “take control” of the entire country, according to the Elysium.

The telephone conversation took place at the request of Putin and in itThe Russian leader warned that if the Ukrainians do not accept his terms through political-diplomatic means, Russia will achieve them through military means.

Macron, according to the sources, told him that he was making “a serious mistake”, that he was looking for “excuses” and that his actions were not in accordance with reality nor could he justify his violence and the price his country is going to pay, which will end up “isolated, weakened and under sanctions” for a long period of time.

“The worst is yet to come”

French head of state extracted from that telephone exchange that “the worst is yet to come”given Putin’s determination and his argument of blaming Ukraine as the trigger for his operation due to non-compliance, in the Russian leader’s opinion, with the Minsk peace accords.

From the Elysee it was admitted that Although the talk was “tense” on the substance, the dialogue was frank and there is an intention to maintain contact in the future because both leaders “can say strong things without breaking the conversation”.

Macron again demanded that Putin end the military offensive and asked him to guarantee the physical integrity of both the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, as well as his relatives and all civilians in the country. Putin assured that civilians are not a military target.

Talks

The conversation took place the same day they are scheduled new negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the Belarusian region of Brest.

Putin, according to French sources, assures that the Ukrainians are committing “war crimes” and are behaving like “Nazis”, which is why, although he says he is open to negotiation, he foresees “going to the end”, until the taking of control of the entire country.

Despite the sanctions against Russia already imposed by the international community, France believes there is still room to tighten the siege on Russia with more support for Ukraineinitiatives with those who can put pressure on Putin or new economic or diplomatic measures.

Their bilateral conversation was followed by another between Macron and Zelensky, in which the French president explained the Russian president’s conditions and the Ukrainian president maintained that they will not surrender.