Rayo-Betis and Athletic-Valencia will be the semifinals of the Copa del Rey

Rayo Vallecano-Betis and Athletic Club-Valencia will be the pairings of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, after a draw held at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, with the singers Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo as innocent hands.

The Vallecanos achieved their historic ticket after beating Mallorca 1-0. For its part, Valencia beat Cádiz 2-1, Betis thrashed Real Sociedad 0-4 and Athletic Club took its own vendetta in the Spanish Super Cup by eliminating Real Madrid by 1-0.

After a single match quarterfinals, the semifinals will be played with round trip to meet the two teams that will advance to the grand final.

The semifinal between Athletic Club and Valencia will be played on Thursday, February 10 at San Mamés and on Wednesday, March 2 at Mestalla. The other tie between Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis will open in Vallecas on Wednesday, February 9, and will close at the Benito Villamarín on Thursday, March 3. All games will start at 21 hours.

In addition, the RFEF has confirmed that, following UEFA guidelines, it remains canceled the double value of the goals in the opposite field.

🎵 THIS IS THE HYMN OF THE CUP!! Alaska and Mario present the song that will accompany this edition of the #Copa del Rey in its decisive phase. 😍 What a performance to show us #CelebrateIsWinning, their first song together!!#LaCopaMola🏆 pic.twitter.com/X2pAP54rS1 — RFEF (@rfef) February 4, 2022

The draw also served for the presentation of the new anthem of the Copa del Rey, performed by the aforementioned Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo, and which will also sound in the preview of the final at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.