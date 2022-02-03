Rayo looks the other way in the face of the coach’s dismissal demands

The situation in the Vallecano Ray feminine has become unsustainable after a What’s App audio from 2018 was made public in which his current coach, Charles Santiso affirmed: “We still need to do one, because like those of the Arandina uncle. We need to go and take one, but make sure she is of legal age so as not to get into jaris, and charge her there all together”. The Arandina thing ended in conviction for “sexual assault”, but the president of the club, Martin Dam, He has turned a deaf ear to the words of his coach and has limited himself to pointing out that he is not going to “enter into controversy or pay attention to any media pressure to fire the coach”.

More journalists than fans

On the afternoon of this Wednesday the Vallecano Ray female was measured at Valencia in his Ciudad Deportiva, a match in which there were more media than public in the stands. The protests of the rayistas fans were limited to two banners that prayed: “The strip does not stain, it was sexist.” “Santiso encourages violence. Presa protects him.” The highlight was the presence in the stands of Rita Master Y Caroline Alonso, councilors of the Madrid City Council, where they are spokespersons for Más Madrid and United We Can. Maestre demanded “that the Rayo girls have decent conditions and that they be listened to. They do not want a coach who says things like “we need to do one like those of Arandina”. Carolina Alonso was more categorical: “We ask for the sudden dismissal of Carlos Santiso . Zero tolerance for rape culture.”

For their part, the players, who achieved a meritorious draw (1-1) against the Valencianists in the midst of this environment, manifested themselves with a statement in which they made public that “We disapprove and reject these statements for being contrary to the dignity of women and that they are of a seriousness that is not acceptable in any case”. However, life goes on the same in the women’s team in which Santiso he appeared on the bench as the match began, having stayed away from the cameras and microphones in the build-up.

In the hands of the CSD and the RFEF

The pressure has increased over the hours and there are several institutions and organizations that are studying the way to evict Santiso from the Rayista bench. Thus, the Department of Integrity of the Spanish Football Federation ―on which the First Iberdrola― has transferred the case to its Ethics Committee. women’s football union FUTPRO, has announced that “we are working on effective measures that prevent” Rayo Vallecano from having a coach with the precedents of Santiso. For its part, Angel Barrancos, member of minority shareholders, which has the support of the federation of rayista supporters clubs and the support of the ADRV platform, announced that this Thursday they will send a letter to the Superior Sports Council. Precisely its president, Jose Maria Franco, has crossed out Santiso’s words as “nauseabundant, unworthy and terrifying”.

But although players, fans and institutions press for the march of Santiso, who has asked “forgiveness for an unfortunate, sexist, unforgivable and very bad taste joke”, Dam keeps the coach on the bench of a women’s team that has been abandoned for months without doctors and with problems in the rental of the players’ flats and the collection of their chips.

Life goes on

And just at the moment in which the women’s game was ending in the midst of the most absolute indifference, the Rayista fans filled Vallecas to see the boys who, oblivious to the scandal that their female teammates are experiencing, were measured in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey before him Majorca. Life goes on the same for the girls of the Lightning feminine. Dam Look the other way.