Rayo reaches the Cup semifinals 40 years later

A penalty converted by Trejo just before the break was enough for Rayo to knock down Mallorca 1-0 and certify the historic qualification for the Cup semifinals, 40 years since the only precedent. Valencia, in which Ilaix Moriba made his debut, also continues to dream of the title after beating Cádiz (2-1).

The final joy in Vallecas contrasted with the tension experienced at the start of the match. The club prohibited the entry of fans with t-shirts, scarves or t-shirts of the Bukaneros, an animation group in conflict with the Rayista president. In the end they decided to go in without shirts shouting “Rayo yes, Presa no”. “This hobby deserves it. It is not the right situation between the board and the fans but we will continue to the death with them, “reported the scorer Trejo. “What we have done is something historic.”

The encouragement of the stands is one of the keys to the great year of the Madrid team, which has turned its house into a fort that only Athletic has been able to storm this season. The locals had the best chances, including a shot at the post by Nteka in added time, but they did not need more to sign the feat.

Valencia had to suffer more. Guedes had put the clash back on track before the half hour mark but Cádiz rejoined the match from a penalty. Lucas Pérez, in his debut as a Cadista, equalized despite the fact that Jaume grazed his shot. The locals accused the blow and Cala sent, coming out of a corner, a ball to the post five minutes later. The final goal came from a corner kick, but in the other area. A header from Hugo Duro, just 10 minutes from the end, blew up Mestalla. Former Barça player Ilaix played the last half hour after his disappointing time in Leipzig. Cádiz finished with 10 due to the expulsion of Cala, booed when he left by Mestalla, who has not forgotten his racist controversy with Diakhaby.

Benzema and Vinicius, doubt

The cupbearer table is completed this Thursday with Real Sociedad-Betis (8:00 p.m.) and Athletic-Madrid (9:30 p.m.). Carlo Ancelotti did not clarify whether he will line up Benzema (“we are not going to risk it, if he is cleared he can play”) and Vinicius and Rodrygo, after playing this Wednesday in Brazil. “They are 20 years old, not 60 like me.”