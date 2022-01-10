realme announces the arrival in Europe of its new flagship GT 2 Pro

The realme brand has officially unveiled the GT 2 series in China, with the GT 2 Pro as the main device. The company has confirmed, during the presentation ceremony, that it will bring the new model to Europe in this year 2022. With this device the firm takes a decisive step to enter the high-end market.

realme has collaborated with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to create the industry’s first biopolymer design, based on the sustainable concept and art of paper. After 12 months of research, the team comes up with state-of-the-art craftsmanship design thanks to the 0.1mm laser engraving process.

The back shell is made of biopolymer material that reduces the carbon footprint by 35.5% in its manufacture, with ISCC and TCO certificate from Sabic. Additionally, the recyclable material and soy-based ink used in the packaging have also earned TCO certifications.

Display Features

The model has a 2K AMOLED screen with LTPO 2.0 technology and 2K UHD resolution of up to 525 PPI, protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus tempered glass. It displays a color contrast ratio of up to 5,000,000: 1, HDR10 + and DisplayMate A + certification. The LPTO 2.0 technology it uses supports an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz, which provides a smooth image and optimal performance in terms of energy efficiency.

High-end processor

The device equips the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with advanced 4nm processing technology and the first ARM v9 configuration, which offers 30% peak performance and improved phone efficiency while in use.

East smartphone It has the cooling system capable of cooling down to 3 degrees Celsius to increase the performance of the chip. It has an all-new 9-layer construction and includes stainless steel Vapor Cooling technology, to provide consistent optimal performance.

Camera settings

In the photographic section, it includes a triple camera configuration where the main 50MP uses the IMX766 sensor, present in high-end devices with features such as omnidirectional PDAF and OIS. In addition, the 150-degree camera can take quality panoramas, thanks to the 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor combined with the 150-degree ultra-wide mode and fisheye mode. All this culminated with a 40x micro lens, for powerful close-ups.

Features and more news

It comes equipped with 65W SuperDart fast charging, 5000mAh battery, and dual Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. It is completed by the realme UI 3.0 operating system based on Android 12 and other network innovations, which improve user communication, such as Antenna Array Matrix that allows optimal network switching (HyperSmart), boosting the Wi-Fi network and using the 360 ° NFC technology. In terms of capacities, in China it can be purchased in three different configurations, 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB.

The brand has also revealed the characteristics of the realme GT 2. This device will have a 120Hz E4 AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 888 5G processor and the Vapor Cooling Plus system in stainless steel. In terms of performance, realme GT 2 also uses GT Mode 3.0, so it offers the same user experience as realme GT 2 Pro.