realme announces the GT 2 Pro mobile made of biological polymer

The brand of smartphones realme has just unveiled the design that the second version of its GT series will follow, made in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa. Specifically, it has been shown how the model will be GT 2 Pro, with a design inspired by paper and that will be the first terminal on the market made with biological polymer.

For the renewal of the GT range, the brand’s design studio has partnered with Naoto Fukasawa creating the Paper Tech Master Design, with which they wanted to achieve a sustainable product design, and with the concept of paper as the main inspiration. The result is the combination of functionality and sustainability, in a technologically and aesthetically very advanced product.

Responding to a premium flagship positioning, the GT 2 Pro inspired by the texture of the paper, represents the cleanliness and the lightness of this. Naoto Fukasawa has used this conceptualization to transfer the qualities and beauty of paper to mobile.

Differentiation in terms of design is essential for realme devices, understanding that style and sustainability do not have to be mutually exclusive.