Record Snowfall in Northern California

A mighty storm hit the northern california, which accumulates almost one meter of snow in 24 hours in the central part of the Sierra Nevada, in its December with more snow according to the history of the region.

The storm has felled trees and power lines, leaving thousands of people without electricity, reported the company Pacific Gas & Electric. “There are forecasts of more snow, rain and winds. The equipment has restored the service of almost 50,000 users since Christmas morning and are prepared to respond to new cuts,” said the company .

The snow has also blocked several stretches of the roads from this region near Lake Tahoe, a major tourist destination. “Crews are working non-stop to reopen the roads,” reported Caltrans, the California state transportation authority.

The area accumulates 492 centimeters of snow in December, a mark that exceeds the record for this month (455 centimeters in 1970), reported the University of Berkeley Central Sierra Nevada Snow Laboratory, California. “We are definitely not expecting a wet winter,” said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, a laboratory scientist. “This year we ended up with a lot more snow than we expected, which is a pleasant surprise, of course,” Shcwartz told AFP.

Year of drought

The West Coast from U.S has suffered years of drought leaving regions of California parched and vulnerable to flames in the increasingly voracious fire seasons. Schwartz explained that while “it appears that the western United States is getting a little help,” it is too early to say that snowfall will ease the drought. Schwartz said another 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected in the next 24 hours.

Meteorological services forecast more snow and rain for the region, as well as for the Oregon state, Northern California.

Further north, in Seattle, the incessant snowfall forced cancel almost 300 flights and delayed another 350 in the last hours, affecting thousands of passengers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

While the snow wreaks havoc On the west coast, the heat broke records at the other end of the map. On Saturday, the thermometer reached 34ºC in Rio Grande Village, Texas, conquering the mark for the hottest Christmas in the United States.