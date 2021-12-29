Rise of an ‘anti-crown’ party in Austria

It was the great surprise of the Austrian regional elections from the end of last September: the Human Beings, Freedom and Fundamental Rights party (MFG, in its acronym in German) it obtained three representatives in the regional Parliament of the federal state of Upper Austria, in the north of the country. The formation, unknown until recently and founded in early 2021, obtained 6% of the votes.

The main political motivation of Mfg is his radical opposition to the use of masks, at restrictions of public life and to widespread use of coronavirus vaccines. The MFG is the first party born in the heat of the pandemic to achieve parliamentary representation within the European Union.

After his small success in the regionals, the president of the MFG, Michael Brunner, announced that they would stand in the next Austrian parliamentary elections to try to enter the federal Parliament. The next general elections are scheduled for 2024, but if voted today, the polls give the MFG a voting intention of between 5% and 6%, thereby achieving parliamentary representation – the threshold for entering Parliament in Austria. is 4% -.

“New policy”

“The government’s measures in the coronavirus crisis are a constant repetition against democracy, and fundamental freedoms and rights. The unilateral approach on a virus generates massive health, social, educational and economic damages that affect especially the weakest in society ”, begins the preamble of the program of the Mfg.

The first and most relevant topic is pandemic management. The young party bets on a “New crown policy”: they demand the immediate end of any type of confinement, the mandatory use of the mask and the closing of shops and other places, the inclusion of more varied experts -psychologists, social workers, economists or pedagogues- that go beyond epidemiologists to the time to make decisions to face the pandemic, the publication of the protocols of the meetings in which those decisions are made and of the contracts signed between the Government and the vaccine manufacturers, in addition to a voluntary vaccination against coronavirus.

The Austrian government, made up of conservatives and greens, has decided to introduce mandatory vaccination due to the increase in the number of infections – one of the highest in the European Union – and the relatively low immunization rate in the Alpine country – just over 70% – . Whoever refuses to be vaccinated from next February, will have to pay fines between 600 and 3,600 euros.

Only those under 14 years of age, pregnant women, those recovered from the disease less than 180 days ago and people with a medical exemption will be excluded from this obligation, as the bill recently introduced. All the parties of the parliamentary arch, with the exception of the extreme right of the FPÖ, support the measure.

Populist elements

Beyond the pandemic, some other MFG proposals are a greater respect for individual freedoms, holding more popular queries and the application of direct democracy, the end of monopolies in the digital, pharmaceutical and media industries, the non-negotiable maintenance of cash, a slight environmentalist discourse and the separation of State and Church.

“It is currently a single-issue match. That is not to say that its members have no opinions on other issues, but its relative success responds to the pandemic. That can obviously change in the future. Currently, however, it is not easy to distinguish what their ideological orientation is, “he told EL PERIÓDICO. political scientist and professor at the University of Vienna Lauren Ennser-Jedenastik. “The party does show populist elements about, for example, the elites. But the program, in general, is an eclectic mix of elements that are not easy to classify ”, he adds.

“It is difficult to classify it ideologically. Some of its members are lawyers or tax advisers, and they have successful professional careers behind them ”, says the Austrian political scientist and demoscopic researcher Peter Hajek. His positions on many issues are, however, unknown. What cannot be said is that they are deniers of the pandemic, ”says Hajek.

Contagion effect?

The analysis of the program and the profile of the members of the MFG draws attention to the similarities they show with the German party Die Basis, also founded in the heat of the pandemic but which was left out of the Bundestag in the last federal elections for not overcoming the barrier 5% of the votes. Given the parallels between both formations, and the linguistic and cultural space that Austria and Germany share, the expectation arises about a possible contagion effect that the effective entry of the MFG could have in the political panorama of the neighboring country and its European environment.

“We know that parties learn from each other. If the MFG has been successful at the polls, it is very likely that similar parties will pay attention to it and copy some of its formulas ”, considers the teacher Ennser-Jedenastik. “It would be wise not to exaggerate,” replies Professor Hajek. “The MFG has only achieved a small electoral success. His possible entry into Parliament will surely hinder the political stability of the country and also the formation of a Government. But, in this sense, Austria would not be an exception in Europe. You only need to look at the situation in other countries such as Germany, the Netherlands or Belgium ”.