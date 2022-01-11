Robert Durst, the millionaire who confessed his crimes in an HBO documentary, dies at 78

The American Millionaire Robert Durst died this Monday at 78 years old, just three months later that a Los Angeles court sentenced him to life in prison for the murder of the writer Susan berman shot to the head in 2000.

His lawyer Chip lewis has confirmed to local media that Durst died in a California hospital, where he had been taken for an examination, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Durst, 78, was the heir to one of the richest families in New York, which became rich thanks to the real estate business, although in 1994 his father chose his younger brother Douglas to take over the family business.

Dust was the protagonist of ‘The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst’, the documentary series of the chain Hbo about several unsolved cases, and in the last episode of the show he unconsciously confessed to the crimes, unaware that he was being heard. “What the hell did I do? I killed them allOf course, “Durst is heard saying at a time during the shoot in which he thinks he is alone, but that was recorded by a microphone still open after an interview. Durst was arrested just before the final episode aired.

The life sentence against him was confirmed last September, a month after a popular jury found the businessman guilty of a crime of murder for which he was formally charged in 2015, although Durst was already a suspect in two other murders that they go back more than three decades.

Killed a witness to another crime

According to the verdict, Durst shot Berman, with whom he had a friendship, at his home in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles, California, USA) as the woman had witnessed another crime allegedly committed by him.

Berman died before telling investigators what he knew about the disappearance of Kathleen McCormack, Durst’s ex-wife who has been missing since 1982.

McCormack disappeared without a trace in 1982 after expressing his desire to divorce Durst, in a case that remained unsolved.

A decade later the police reopened the investigation and in 2000 Berman, who until then had interceded as a friend on Durst’s behalf, was found dead of a gunshot to the head shortly before they could question her about what happened to McCormack.

Third disappearance

These two disappearances are compounded by a third, in 2001, for which Durst pleaded guilty but was acquitted.

The magnate admitted to killing and later dismembering his neighbor in a Texas town, whose carcass was found floating in the sea.

Durst was tried and exonerated by a jury, which determined that he had acted in self-defense after a struggle with the victim, although the prosecution indicated that the businessman’s true intention was to steal the identity of his neighbor to evade Justice.

The businessman, also accused of the disappearance of his wife and the murder of one of his neighbors, had already been hospitalized last October for covid-19 just two days after being convicted.