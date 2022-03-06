Roberto Bautista seals the classification of Spain in Davis

The Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista beat the Romanian Marius Copil this Saturday in two sets (6-2 and 6-3) in the cfourth game of the tie against Romania of the Davis Cup, in Marbella, a triumph with which Spain qualified (3-1) for the final phase of this tournament.

The man from Castellón was far superior in rhythm and level to Marius Copil, who had just played the doubles in which the Romanians added their only point, and in both sets was insurmountable to certify the third and final point for Spain against Romania, that did not make it easy.

After the setback in the doubles match, where Romania -Copil and Horia Tecau beat Alejandro Davidovich and Pedro Martínez (6-7, 4-6), he showed that can stand up to the Spanish team, Roberto Bautista took to the track of the Puente Romano Marbella club with the duty of closing the tie and avoiding a final life-or-death match between Carlos Alcaraz and Gabi Adrian Boitan.

I was playing again Marius Copil, for the third time in four games, one of which he lost against Alcaraz and the first on Saturday he won with Horia Tecau. That obvious fatigue could undermine the Romanian, who met a serious Bautista, without stepping on the brakes (4-2).

With the favorable 5-2 and a 40-40, The match was led by Bautista, moving his rival from one side to the other and ‘killing’ Copil with right crosses, very assiduous in going up to the net, with which the first set fell to Spain (6-2).

Bautista maintained the level in the second round, with quality and physique to spare, but you had to be careful with Copil, capable of making drops or blows of a very high level.

But to Baptist it is difficult to get him out of the game and he also has resources to strike down: serves, backhands, forehands, resistance in exchanges of blows and a “come on!” when necessary.

With the 3-1, Copil was diluted and Spain was already making a knot for the tie. Thus, 4-1 came with almost no options for the Romanian, who recovered for 4-2.

With everything in his face, the man from Castellón put them on the line, but he was unable to make several match points while Copil did not give up (6-2, 5-3), although his energy would last one more game.

In the end, Bautista, the one chosen by Sergi Bruguera to open the tie with victory (6-3 and 6-1 against Boitan on Friday), He was in charge of closing it and placing Spain in another final phase of the Davis Cup, which will be played at the end of this year.

This Friday, the Spanish team had already put their ticket on track to play the Finals of the competition after adding the first two individual points in their ‘playoff’ against Romania thanks to solid victories by Roberto Bautista and Carlos Alcaraz.

The player from Castellón and Murcia reflected on the court the theoretical favoritism with which Spain, undefeated at home since 1999, faced this tie and resolved their two games with authority against Gabi Adrian Boitan and Marius Copil, this being the youngster’s first Davis victim Pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero, who had the best of the premieres.

However, this Saturday the Romanian doubles pair, made up of Horia Tecau and Nicolae Frunzasurpassed the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and Pedro Martinez in the third match of the tie (6-7 and 4-6).