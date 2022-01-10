Roborock presents the S7 MaxV Ultra, with multipurpose charging station

The company specialized in the development and production of household vacuum cleaners (robotic and wireless), Roborock, today unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES) its new flagship, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. It is characterized by integrating a new intelligent charging base.

Innovator item

The robot supports the advanced Emptying, Washing and Filling Base developed by the firm and allows minimizing the necessary manual maintenance. The mop and the base itself integrate a self-cleaning system, keeping the entire system in good condition. In addition, the automatic water tank filling function allows vacuuming and scrubbing. up to 300m250% more than its predecessors, while the dust bag holds dirt for up to 7 weeks.

Combination of technologies

The robot features a combination of an RGB camera, structured 3D light and a completely new neural processing unit to get its work done, to precisely recognize objects in its path and adapt to clean around them, regardless of lighting conditions. Recognize and locate furniture in the app, allowing you to start a quick clean around tables or sofas by tapping an icon on the app. It even identifies rooms and floor materials, and recommends ideal cleaning patterns like sequence, suction power, and scrub intensity.

The S7 MaxV Ultra is certified by TUV Rheinland for its cybersecurity standards.

Sonic cleaning

Designed for non-stop cleaning sessions, it features Roborock’s VibraRise technology – a combination of sonic scrubbing and self-lifting mop. Sonic cleaning scrubs the floor with high intensity to remove dirt; while the mop is able to make a smooth transition on contrasting surfaces, for example, it lifts automatically in the presence of carpets.

Combined with a maximum suction power of 5100pa, it is ready for a deep cleaning.

Availability

The S7 MaxV Ultra (S7 MaxV robot vacuum cleaner and Emptying, Washing and Filling Base pack), will be available at a price of 1,399 euros, in the second quarter of 2022.The S7 MaxV robot vacuum cleaner can also be purchased separately, for a price of 799 euros.

More news

Roborock also announces the launch of the new Q series, an offering of mid-range combining features behind the award-winning S-series with the automatic drain function. The firm will put the first product of this series on sale, the Q7 Max, along with its respective auto empty dock, the Auto Empty Dockure, during the first half of 2022.