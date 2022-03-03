Home Sports RTVE will offer the open matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

RTVE will offer the open matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

By
Mark Bush
-
15
0

RTVE has reached an agreement with Mediapro for the Open broadcast of the Qatar World Cup 2022 which will be disputed November 21 to December 18 of this same year. The Corporation reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish soccer team by offer all the matches played by the team led by Luis Enrique.

In addition to the ‘La Roja’ matches, spectators will also be able to watch the opening match, one qualifying match from each group, four round of 16 matches, two quarter-final matches, the semi-finals and the final. The other matches can be seen on a 24-hour channel produced by Mediapro and which will be made available to all pay television operators.

While the tournament lasts, RTVE will broadcast a summary program every day with the best of the day, with the presence of protagonists and with special monitoring for Spain.

Read:   Eileen Gu, the new ski prodigy, reigns between two worlds

The selection returns to RTVE in March

On the occasion of preparation for the World Cup, Luis Enrique’s Spanish team returns to RTVE in March with two friendly matches after getting the direct ticket to Qatar. On March 26, ‘La Roja’ will face Albania at the RCDE Stadium and on March 29 they will face Iceland at Riazor.

Both meetings will feature the narration of Juan Carlos Rivera beside Ferdinand Iron, 89 international caps and captain for four years. Against Albania they will accompany them Joan Capdevila and off Iceland Albert ‘Chapi’ Ferrer.

Previous articleFerran Torres: “Goals are streaks, you have to be calm”
Next articleThe war in Ukraine returns Spar Girona to the Euroleague
Mark Bush

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR