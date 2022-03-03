RTVE will offer the open matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

RTVE has reached an agreement with Mediapro for the Open broadcast of the Qatar World Cup 2022 which will be disputed November 21 to December 18 of this same year. The Corporation reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish soccer team by offer all the matches played by the team led by Luis Enrique.

In addition to the ‘La Roja’ matches, spectators will also be able to watch the opening match, one qualifying match from each group, four round of 16 matches, two quarter-final matches, the semi-finals and the final. The other matches can be seen on a 24-hour channel produced by Mediapro and which will be made available to all pay television operators.

#WorldRTVE RTVE will offer you the World Cup in Qatar! 🔹 All the matches of the Spanish National Team (@SeFutbol).

🔹And the final, the semi-finals, two quarter-final matches, four round-of-16 matches, the opening match and one from each group in the group stage. https://t.co/RfEBaXys3h — RTVE Communication and Participation (@RTVE_Com) March 2, 2022

While the tournament lasts, RTVE will broadcast a summary program every day with the best of the day, with the presence of protagonists and with special monitoring for Spain.

The selection returns to RTVE in March

On the occasion of preparation for the World Cup, Luis Enrique’s Spanish team returns to RTVE in March with two friendly matches after getting the direct ticket to Qatar. On March 26, ‘La Roja’ will face Albania at the RCDE Stadium and on March 29 they will face Iceland at Riazor.

Both meetings will feature the narration of Juan Carlos Rivera beside Ferdinand Iron, 89 international caps and captain for four years. Against Albania they will accompany them Joan Capdevila and off Iceland Albert ‘Chapi’ Ferrer.