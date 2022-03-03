Russia and Belarus can go to the Paralympics as “neutral”

Russia and its ally Belarus They will be able to participate as of this Friday in the Paralympic Winter Games that are held in Beijing, although they must do so as “neutral” countries and without being able to display the initials of their local committees, since in the Russian case they maintained the prohibition to compete with anthem and flag due to state doping scandals in recent years.

The International Paralympic Committee (CPI), based on its ‘feeling’ of neutrality, has allowed Paralympic athletes to participate in the Games despite the fact that the invasion of Ukraine took place during the Olympic truce, which was broken as a result of the war. “In deciding what action to take, the Paralympic board was guided by the core principles of the IPC, which include a commitment to political neutrality and impartiality, and an unwavering belief in the transformative power of sport.”

For this reason, and after expressing satisfaction that the sports delegation of Ukraine has arrived safely in the Chinese capital, Russians and Belarusians will be able to participate “individually” and as “neutral athletes”. They will compete under the protection of the paralympic flag and they will listen to the Olympic anthem in the case of obtaining a gold medal in any of the disciplines they win.

covered uniforms

Russian or Belarusian successes will not be included in the medal table. The Russians must cover the symbols referring to the Russian Paralympic Committee (CPR) on their uniforms and competition garments and the Belarusians the flag of their country. “Both the technical officials and coaches of both delegations will appear as neutral without being able to show any symbol or flag either,” adds the CPI statement.

This body has also withdrawn this Wednesday the so-called ‘Paralympic Pride’ from Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, and four other Russian sports leaders. “What we have decided is the most severe possible punishment that we can impose within our constitution and current IPC rules. After Beijing 2022, we will also take action with our 206 organizations to determine if any breach of the Olympic Truce for the Paralympic Games futures could lead to the possible suspension of a country”, the statement insists, defending that they couldn’t kick them out of the competition.

The reinvidication

“The eyes of the world will be watching the Paralympic Winter Games in the coming days. It is vital that we show world leaders through our sport that we can come together as human beings and that our true power lies in promoting peace, understanding and inclusion. This is at the core of what the Paralympic Movement does and what it stands for. We must not lose sight of this now, no matter what the circumstances,” the committee said. The decision has been made by the Governing Board that is made up of 14 people, eight of whom are Paralympic athletes.