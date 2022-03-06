Russia announces a temporary ceasefire to open two humanitarian corridors

In the ukrainian warperhaps more than any other recent conflicthas been shown that from saying to doing there are a long way. For weeks and months, spokesmen, ministers and even Russian President Vladimir Putin himself have reiterated, over and over again, that his country had no intention of attacking Ukraine, and that all reports of an imminent military offensive were the product of the western propaganda. Now, once hostilities have begun, it has been the Ukrainian civilians who they have verifiedwith bitterness, the gap that separates the agreements, the words spoken by Moscow, from reality.

Although on paper there is a pact to implement a ceasefire in cities besieged by attacking troops that allow civilians to leave through humanitarian corridors, such operations around the port of Mariupol, a city of 450,000 inhabitants, and other locations have had to be suspended due to violations of the truce, according to certified the International Committee of the Red Cross (CIRC).

The scenes that are lived “in Mariupol and other cities they are distressing“, the CIRC has denounced from Geneva. A worker of the organization Doctors without borders has assured the Reuters agency from inside the city that during the night “the bombings were stronger and closer“. According to said source, food and water are scarce, there is no heating, electricity supply or telephone connection.

“We continue to talk with the parties about safe passage in the cities affected by the conflict,” he continued. In theory, according to terms of the pact, the guns should have been silent as of 7:00 a.m. local time. However, according to the mayor of the city, the evacuation operations have had to be delayed time and time again due to truce violations committed by the Russian side, according to the mayor of this strategic locality. The version provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense maintains that it is the “nationalist” gangs that prevent exit operations and the circulation of vehicles.

Its conquest by the Kremlin forces would allow an old aspiration that has been talked about recurrently for years: the land connection of the Crimea annexed by Moscow in 2014 and the rebel regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. Since the opening of the bridge linking Crimea with Russia, the port has suffered a de facto lockdown in intermittent periods, and ships heading to this facility from the neighboring Black Sea were experiencing delays of whole weeks hoping to get through the facility and into the Sea of ​​Azov.

Evacuation of civilians

The evacuation of civilians is a matter of great importance given the military strategy that Moscow is following in these early stages of a war that is expected to last a long time. As analysts agree and Ukrainian political leaders denounce, after the failure of the Blitzkrieg destined to bring down the pro-western government of Kiev in the first hours of the invasion, the russian forces they are bombing civil infrastructure precisely to force the population out of the large metropolises and thus facilitate urban advancement.

This seems to have happened in the town of Kharkivafter the bombing of the headquarters of the Regional Administration on the liberty square or in Zaporizhiafurther south, after a Russian attack that caused a haunting fire on the nuclear power station largest in Ukraine and in Europe. “Russia’s goals are clear: mass panic, civilian casualties and infrastructure damage“, has denounced Mikhailo Podoliakadviser to the president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Russia, President Vladimir Putin has been shipped with threats and warningswhile doing a positive feedback of the development of hostilities and deny that he had to resort to recruits to maintain the intensity of the offensive. According to the Kremlin leader, the declared sanctions against Russia, which isolate and drive a wedge between his country and the West, almost amount to a “War declaration, although Thank God it has not come to that”, he pointed out. Of course, he has threatened without ambiguity or outspoken any NATO member state that responds to the call made by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to try to apply a no fly zone in the skies of Ukraine. “Any movement in that direction will be considered as participation in the armed conflict by that country,” he said at a meeting at a training center for Aeroflot personnel, the national airline, one of the first companies who will suffer the impact of sanctions.

Despite the words of the Russian head of state, it does not seem that the blood will end up reaching the river, nor that for the moment the ukrainian war end up leading to a direct conflict between NATO and Russia. Those responsible for the Atlantic Alliance, aware of the escalation that this would entail, have already ruled out such a possibility. In a meeting held on Friday, the allied countries reached the conclusion that such an intervention modality would do no more than “worsen” things.