Russia bombs Okhtirka, in northeastern Ukraine, leaving it without electricity or heating

The regional military chief reports that the attack began around 6:00 p.m. and denounces that they are “destroying the civilian population”

Russian forces bombard Okhtirkain the Sumi region of northeastern Ukraine, and have left the population without electricity and heating, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, in his Telegram account. “There is no heating or electricity in Okhtirka in the Sumy region and Russian troops are shelling Sumy,” he wrote. “At first, the entire Sumy region is now a territory of hellwhich is being destroyed by Russian troops,” he said.

The shelling of the city of Sumy started around 18:00 (16:00 GMT), he explained. “Now we are thinking about how to get people out of this city, because one day the apartment buildings will become a cold stone trap with no water, light or electricity,” she added.

He maintained that he has been working 24 hours to organize evacuations from the region, as Nedrigailov, Boromlya, Bezdryk, Lebedyn are under bombardment. “Simply they are destroying the civilian population. This is no longer (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. Putin is a crazy midget. And today ordinary Russians are killing our children, the elderly. They are simply destroying our country. For no reason,” he emphasized.