Russia does not appear before the International Criminal Court in a lawsuit brought by Ukraine

Russia has not appeared this Monday at the beginning of the hearings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ)within a requirement launched by Ukraine, which asks the UN court to order Moscow to end its military invasion. Ukraine has sued Moscow for allegedly violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide on the invasion started on February 24.

“The court regrets that Russia has not appeared” at the beginning of these hearings, he said. Joan Donoghue, presiding judge of the ICJindicating that the absence had been notified by the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands, since the court is based in The Hague.

“The fact that the posts that Russia was supposed to fill are empty says it all,” said Anton Korynevich, a member of the ukrainian delegation. “They are not here in this court, they are on the battlefield, waging an aggressive war against my country,” Korynevich added.

Request for urgent measures

Kyiv filed an application with the ICJ on February 26, days after the start of the russian offensive. Ukraine asks the highest court of the UN urgent measures to order Russia to stop its invasion, before deciding on the merits of the matter, which could take years.

The judge said that the ICJ would rule “as soon as possible” on the request for Ukraine.

The ICJ, which had scheduled hearings on Tuesday to hear Russia’s arguments, has a “responsibility to act,” Anton Korynevich said. “Russia must be stopped, and the court has a role to play in preventing it,” he said, while Outside the ICJ headquarters, dozens of Ukrainian citizens gathered, chanting Stop Putin, stop the war and Stop genocide.

no legal basis

In his speech announcing the armed intervention in Ukraine, the pRussian resident Vladimir Putin he stated that he wanted to defend the Russophone population from the genocide of the Kiev regime. This is an absurd and preposterous lie, according to Ukraine, which categorically denies that such a genocide took place and considers that the Russian invasion has no legal basis. “Putin lies and the Ukrainians, our compatriots, die,” said Anton Korynevich.

“Russia’s lie is all the more offensive and ironic as it appears that it is Russia that is planning acts of genocide in Ukraine,” he said. Kyiv on your request.

The ICJ was created in 1946 to resolve conflicts between states. Their sentences They are binding and unappealable, but the court has no way of enforcing them. The main judicial organ of the UN is based mainly on treaties and conventions. Both Ukraine and Russia are part of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

“Let’s resolve our dispute as civilized nations,” Korynevich pleaded, before addressing Moscow directly: “Put down your arms and present your evidence.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), also based in The Hague, which tries people accused of the world’s worst atrocities, has also taken up the Russian invasion case. is investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Ukraine called on the ICJ on Monday to act to protect the Ukrainian people and to be the “essential spark” for the rest of the international institutions. “Our fate is in your hands,” concluded Oksana Zolotaryova, a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

