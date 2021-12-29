Russia introduces mandatory medical tests for foreign workers starting Wednesday

Exams include blood tests, X-rays and CT scans, and tests for narcotic drugs and infectious diseases.

Russia will require foreigners who work in the country mandatory medical tests every three months and they will take the necessary fingerprints Starting this Wednesday within the framework of a controversial law approved by the authorities with the aim of improving health security in the country.

All the foreign workers who are going to stay in Russia with a stay of more than 90 days or a work visa, as well as their relatives, will have to undergo these examinations, which will include blood tests and x-rays or scans, legislation that has already provoked criticism from international chambers of Commerce.

Tests that will be required of workers may also include drug tests and tests for infectious diseases. tuberculosis, leprosy, syphilis, HIV and covid-19. Belarusian nationals, officials of international governmental and intergovernmental organizations, as well as employees of diplomatic and consular missions are excluded from the new measure. In addition, the tests will have to be paid in cash –4,200 rubles – and will have to be delivered to the Russian migration authorities, collects ‘The Moscow Times’.

Those who refuse to comply risk being revoke the work permit, while the holders of a temporary or permanent residence permit will only need to undergo this medical examination at the time of making the request. The standard, approved in July 2021, foresees that the tests are carried out during the first 30 days after the foreign citizen’s entry into Russia in approved medical centers.

Children up to six years, those who hold passports of diplomatic, service, technical or administrative personnel from military attachés or commercial offices.

International outrage

Among them, the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce (AHK) has warned that this measure, which “is causing outrage and confusion among German and foreign managers working in Russia”, may have consequences for the Russian economy, as there is a risk that “foreign managers important to Russia will move away of it on a large scale. ” Faced with this, the AHK has asked the Russian government to “relax” the measure “as soon as possible.” Ten foreign trade associations in Russia, including the Association of European Companies (AEB) and AmCham, sent a letter to the Russian government in December 2021 with concrete proposals for changes.

The criticism has also been added to the German government, which has expressed concern about the possible impact of this new regulation on economic, scientific and civil society cooperation with Russia. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advanced that “the existing concerns will continue to be raised with the Russian authorities,” says DPA.

Similarly, the spokesperson for the US embassy in Russia, Jason Rebholz, has assured that the “xenophobic regulation” that the Russian government is implementing seeks to make “more difficult for foreigners to live in the country.”