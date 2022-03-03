Russian nuclear submarines begin maneuvers

The russian president Vladimir Putin put the nuclear deterrent forces on “high alert.” Russian nuclear submarines have been mobilized to carry out exercises in the barents sea and several missile launchers have been placed in Siberia.

The Russian Northern Fleet It has reported that several of its nuclear submarines are participating in exercises and that ships from naval bases located in the north of Russia are participating in training exercises.

Disarmament after the Cold War

President Putin’s decision has returned to the international political scene a type of weaponry that was considered taboo. Behind the Cold Warthe powers opted for progressive disarmament, although Russia and the United States continue to have in their arsenals legacies of a military strategy that conceived of destroying the enemy at any price.

Nuclear weapons have only been used in war twice, both times by US forces. The Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings and its tens of thousands of deaths led in the post-conflict scenario to rethink where the red lines should be in the event of armed confrontations.

Collateral damage

The first resolution approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations, in 1946, established a Commission to deal with the possible collateral effects of atomic energy, and from then on the international community worked in favor of tangible commitments which, however, the great powers have always been suspicious.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons The NPT is the cornerstone of these global efforts: it entered into force in 1970 and has been signed by 191 countries, including the United States and Russia. Other texts have also been adopted, such as the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which entered into force a little over a year ago and is considered the first instrument of International Humanitarian Law to mitigate the catastrophic humanitarian consequences derived from the use and atomic weapon test.

nuclear tests

The United Nations estimates that more than 2,000 nuclear tests have been carried out and has historically insisted on leaving this type of weapon out of any political battle. In January of this year, in fact, the great nuclear powers – the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and France – signed an unprecedented statement to stress that nuclear wars “cannot be won and must not be fought”.

International disarmament has advanced at the dawn of geopolitics, with comings and goings marked mainly by relations and suspicions between the United States and Russia. Not in vain, those who were rivals during the War continue to dominate the global weapons capacity in atomic matters.

Nine countries with nuclear weapons

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates that the nine countries that have – or at least are suspected of – nuclear weapons totaled more than 13,000, a slight decrease compared to the 2020 data.

However, the trend is reversed if only the weapons deployed in operational forces are taken into account, since in 2021 they increased slightly, to exceed 3,800. Of these, some 2,000 -practically all in Russia and the United States– they remained in what is known as a state of high operational alertness, that is, they were more easily deployable in case of resorting to them.

About 180 warheads

In the case of Russia, SIPRI notes that it has increased its overall nuclear arsenal by some 180 warheads, mainly due to the deployment of more land-based multi-warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

The Swedish institute has clarified that, despite these figures, the strategic atomic forces deployed by the two great powers are still within the Treaty for the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START), signed in 2010 by Barack Obama and Dimitri Medvedevwho at that time were presidents of the United States and Russia, respectively.

A “dangerous” step

The current tenant of the White House, Joe Biden, has admitted that the last step taken by Putin in the midst of a military offensive in Ukraine is “dangerous”, although not definitive. In this sense, this week he pointed out that for now no threat of a nuclear nature is perceived and his government has opted for vigilance without raising the alert level. However, Biden has warned that Putin “will pay a high price” for the invasion of Ukraine.