Russians and Ukrainians agree on humanitarian corridors to assist civilians

On the eighth day of invasion, the war in Ukraine intensifies with the advance of Russian troops by east and southunder the firm determination of the Russian president, , Vladimir Putin, of “going to the end” and conquering the entire country, as he has communicated by telephone to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, according to the Elysee. But at the same time, the dialogue between Russians and Ukrainians has already borne a first fruit with the agreement to open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation and assistance of civilians.

“The second round of talks is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine still does not have the results it needs. There are only decisions on the organization of humanitarian corridors,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak announced on Twitter. Those corridors are aimed at the evacuation of the civilian population and the delivery of medicine and food to the areas where the fighting is most violent.” This includes “the possibility of a temporary ceasefire during the evacuation period,” he states.

Nothing, however, seems likely to stop a war going “as planned”, Putin has said. Russian forces appear to have already taken Kherson, their first big city in Ukraine and intensify the offensive on other towns. An offensive that has already led a million Ukrainians to leave the country. “We are going to rebuild every building, every city,” promised the Ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelensky. .

Russian troops that advance from the Crimean peninsula – annexed by Moscow in 2014 – and are now targeting the port of Mariúpol and the strategic locality of Odessa. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported that in the waters of the Black Sea there are at least four large Russian landing ships accompanied by three missile boats heading towards Odessa. If Mariupol falls, Russia could ensure territorial continuity between Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist territories of Donbas (southeast). The Russians “all they want is to destroy us all,” lamented the mayor of this city, Vadim Boishenk.

A large group of Russian landing ships was spotted at the southern coast of Crimea. There are reports that they are waiting to enter Odessa, the coastal city of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/2FwsEf1TE2 — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) March 3, 2022

After the first week of war, Zelensky celebrated the “heroic” resistance of his people. The Ukrainian leader has said that Ukrainian troops have inflicted 9,000 casualties on Russian forces since the invasion began, a stark contrast to the 498 dead acknowledged by Moscow, which made its first casualty count since the start of the invasion on Wednesday.

“We are a nation that has broken the enemy’s plans in a week. Plans written for years: perfidious, full of hatred towards our country,” said the president, who promised that he will rebuild his country after the war and that it will be Russia pay the cost.

Three schools in Kharkiv

Meanwhile, Russian airstrikes have hit several infrastructures, including three schools and the cathedral in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkov. At least four explosions heard on Wednesday night in Kiev, two of them near the Narodiv metro station, just five kilometers from the iconic Maidan square and very close to the Ukrainian government buildings. The alarms have also sounded in other parts of the country, such as Lviv, Mykolaiv, Cherkassy, ​​Odessa, Zaporizhia.