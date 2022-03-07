Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leaves 1.7 million refugees in just ten days

The Ukrainians who have had to leave their country as a result of the war they now amount to 1.7 million, of which more than a million are in neighboring Polandthe United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported today.

Hungary has received 180,000 Ukrainian refugees, Slovakia 128,000, Romania 79,000 and Moldova 82,000, to which must be added some 53,000 who have fled to Russia, according to statistics updated daily by the UN agency.

UNHCR continues to estimate that the conflict could cause an exodus of up to four million Ukrainiansthe equivalent of almost a tenth of the population of that country.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned this weekend that the refugee crisis in Ukraine is the fastest growing since World War II.