Samsung announces the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, new flagship smartphone

The Samsung company has announced the addition to its series Galaxy S21 from FE 5G device, with features premium: attractive design, optimal performance, professional-quality camera and seamless connectivity with the brand’s ecosystem.

It continues the legacy of the Galaxy S21 with a design that maintains the iconic Contour Cut frame, which integrates with the camera housing for a stylish look. It comes in different color options -Olive Green, Lavender, White or Dark Gray-, all of them with a matte finish. It has a slim body that is 7.9mm thick.

Outstanding features

It comes equipped with the latest Galaxy processor, the same one used in the latest generation of folding devices, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G. The gamers and the streamers praise the device’s image quality and graphics, as well as the 240Hz touch response speed that takes gaming to the next level, with quick reaction capabilities. Those games will look smooth thanks to the S21 FE 5G’s 120Hz refresh rate, which provides the highest resolution on a 2X Dynamic AMOLED display.

It is equipped with a reinforced battery with 25W super fast charging capacity, so that the user can charge more than 50% in 30 minutes.

It is equipped with a camera with professional characteristics. Compared to Galaxy S20 FE, it includes an improved night mode setting. Now, users can get better low-light shots, super sharp, in very dark conditions. It also provides an optimal experience selfieas the 32 MP front lens allows for good shots even in groups, thanks to the improved functions of Facial Restoration with AI. With dual recording, the user can be aware of what is happening in front and behind, as the camera will capture the views of both lenses at the same time.

Availability

The brand has reported that the device will be on the market next January 11, 2022, but has not disclosed the price.