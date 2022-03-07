Samsung confirms to have been the victim of a major cyberattack

Samsung has been the victim of a major cyber attack who has stolen a lot of sensitive data company internals. This was confirmed this Monday by the Korean technology multinational, which has ensured that among the compromised information there is also the source code of its mobile devices Galaxy.

The portal ‘Bleeping Computer’ pointed out last Friday that the hackers they would have Stolen up to 190 GB of data, among which would be the code used for the encryption and biometric blocking of the Galaxy, information not confirmed by Samsung. The attackers published a screenshot of the stolen source code that may have been sent to company officials as blackmail to demand payment of a rescue economic.

Last week the group of hackers slip$ claimed responsibility for the attack on Samsung. That same group has been the protagonist in recent weeks for having perpetrated another cyberattack against the US technology multinational Nvidia which caused interruptions in its internal systems.

In the note published this Monday, Samsung does not confirm the alleged authorship of this computer attack, although it has clarified that no personal data of its employees or its clients have been stolen. “Based on our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code related to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees,” the text reads. “Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have put in place measures to prevent further incidents of this type and will continue to serve our customers without interruption.”