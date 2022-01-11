Samsung offers the Galaxy S21 FE 5G for sale in our market

The company Samsung has announced that it is putting its Galaxy S21 FE 5G model on sale in our market, characterized by the design premium from the S21 range to which it belongs, and with the iconic Contour Cut frame, which integrates its triple camera with the terminal housing, in a body just 7.9 mm thick. It also features One UI 4, which offers more customization options and strict privacy controls.

David alonso, Director of Mobility Business of Samsung Iberia has pointed out that: “The launch of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE generated sales of more than 10 million units worldwide, which makes it one of the smartphones Galaxy bestsellers over the past year. We are confident that the new S21 FE will be just as popular with fans around the world, as we have applied the same philosophy, equipping it with the features premium that matter most to the public ”.

Processor

Galaxy S21 FE 5G features the same Octa-Core processor as the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G range of folding devices, enabling a smooth gaming experience, performing design tasks or working with demanding applications.

Screen typology

Its 2X Dynamic AMOLED screen 6.4 inch provides a refresh rate of 120Hz and a speed of touch response of 240Hz that makes it an ideal equipment for gamers. It responds well to accidental drops or bumps, as it has Gorilla Glass Victus, the most resistant glass among the Galaxy.

Cameras

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s quad camera allows you to take quality photos in low light conditions. Content creators will find that their videos can be made in an innovative way: by switching cameras as the action happens, so they can show more angles and impressions from a single shot.

Prices

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available from today in the colors Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite, in the 8GB of RAM and 256GB version for 829 euros, and in 6GB of RAM and 128GB for 759 euros.