Sassoli, from television to the presidency of the European Parliament

The Italian Social Democrat David sassoli, who died this Tuesday at the age of 65, has presided over the European Parliament since 2019, a position assumed by surprise by this former news anchor who more than 10 years ago made the leap into politics.

Little friend of coups, this Italian has steadfastly led the debates in the hemicycle since his election, the result of a pact between the main political formations and European governments to distribute the presidencies of the three community institutions.

Parliament was for the social democrats of Sassoli, the European Commission fell to the right with the German Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Council in the Liberals with the Belgian Charles Michel. His nationality, his party (the second in the European chamber) and his knowledge of the institution, in which he had held a vice-presidency in the previous legislature, made him the ideal man at the last minute. His two-and-a-half-year term was marked by the pandemic.

Valuable to the institution

But the attention to his team even in telecommuting, his sense of organization with a remote voting system and its ability to resist French pressure for deputies to return to Strasbourg, seat of Parliament, earned him the respect of the institution.

In the midst of the pandemic, he made the deserted facilities of the Parliament available, both in Strasbourg and in Brussels, to preparer food to families in need and to install a center covid tests.

Hospitalized for pneumonia

Recovered in the past from leukemia, Sassoli had his Achilles heel in good health. A chain smoker and lover of the good life, in September he was hospitalized in serious condition for pneumonia that kept him away from Parliament for weeks.

On December 26, he was admitted again “due to a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system,” said his spokesman Roberto Cuillo on Monday, just hours before announcing his death.

Born May 30, 1956 in Florence, Sassoli studied Political Science and began his journalist career in the 1980s in small newspapers and news agencies before moving to the state radio and television network RAI, where he became one of its main presenters.

From the hand of the mayor of Rome

He threw himself into the arena of politics in 2009 when the leftist former mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni, organized the merger of the two largest parties of the left and center, giving birth to the Italian Democratic Party (PD). In the 2009 European elections, he ran as a candidate for the PD in one of the five districts elections in Italy and was elected with more than 400,000 votes.

This success took him away from television screens and forced him to focus on his political career within the European Parliament, where he led the PD delegation. In 2013 he applied for the mayorship of Rome in the PD primaries, but was defeated by Ignazio Marino.

Since then, this father of two children he dedicated himself to the European institution. In 2014 he was reelected MEP and in July he assumed the vice-presidency of the parliament in charge of the budget and Euro-Mediterranean policy.

Without abandoning journalism

Despite his political commitments, he claimed not to have “completely abandoned his journalism career” and collaborated with several newspapers and Italian magazines. He is the author together with Francesco Saverio Romano from the book “Fragile Power – The Councils of Ministers during Moro’s kidnapping” dedicated to the so-called “years of lead”.

“Nothing is possible without men, nothing is lasting without institutions,” he declared before his election to his fellow deputies, citing a phrase from Jean Monnet, one of the fathers. founders of the EU.