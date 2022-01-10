Saudi princess Basma released after three years in jail without charge

Basma and Suhud finally know the Liberty. The authorities of Saudi Arabia they have freed the Princess Basma bint Saud al Saud, daughter of King Saud, and his daughter Suhud al Sharif after spending almost three years behind bars without charge. The mediatic courtesan disappeared in March of 2019 to end up in the Saudi prison Al Hair, where other prominent political prisoners, such as feminist activist Lujain al Hazlul, have been detained. In a statement to the UN in 2020, his family pointed to his “record as open criticism of abuses“of the regime and a dispute over the inheritance of his father, deposed by his brother Faisal, as the reasons for his imprisonment.

“We are glad that the royal court and Mohammed bin Salman [el líder de facto del reino] have consented to release both “, has celebrated Henri Estramant, the princess’s legal advisor. “It is a good sign for the country to continue its process of developing the rule of law,” he added. After being “released from their arbitrary imprisonment”, Basma, 57, and Suhud, 30, arrived at their home in Jeddah last Thursday. Both were arrested when Basma was preparing to travel to Swiss to receive treatment for a heart problem.

BREAKING: Basma bint Saud Al Saud and her daughter Suhoud, detained since March 2019, have been released. pic.twitter.com/tTsh6kPgzE – ALQST for Human Rights (@ALQST_En) January 8, 2022

Despite their release, it has not been clear whether the women will now be able to travel abroad for Basma to urgently receive treatment that is not available in Saudi Arabia. “He was denied the medical attention he needed for a life-threatening condition, “the group denounced ALQST for human rights when announcing his release. Princess Basma’s health has deteriorated significantly since the time of her arrest. “Looks like exhaustedbut she is in a good mood and grateful to meet her children in person, “said Estramant.

Criticism of abuses

His imprisonment was surprising at the time, since not a significant member of the royal family nor has he held any government position. The youngest daughter of the second king of Saudi Arabia spent much of her life in London, from where they campaigned for their release. In the British capital, the princess offered opinions about Saudi Arabia in the media occasionally, which is unusual in the royal family. She was critical of the kingdom’s legal system, based on sharia law, and called for the country to adopt a Constitution to protect the rights of citizens.

He also criticized the kingdom treatment of women, with a negligible ability to design their lives under the restrictive laws of tutelage, some of which have been revoked by his cousin, Mohammed bin Salman, known by his acronym MBS. “She thought that her family connections would protect her, but MBS has locked up family members more notorious than her,” confessed a member of the Saudi royals in exile. Daughter of a king deposed by her brother, she has been trying for decades reclaim the lands and the billions of euros that belonged to his father.

Saudi Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud was an outspoken human rights advocate and a critic of the Saudi crown prince’s treatment of women. She and her daughter were just released after nearly three years wrongfully in prison. https://t.co/xI4BJJhCpO pic.twitter.com/2fb7cHKpj0 – Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) January 9, 2022

His enmity with the crown prince over this dispute made worse by his criticism of the regime. “Princess Basma has been defending for years all over the world the human rights“His allies in the UK recalled last March.” His daughter [Suhud] has been imprisoned for two years in horrible conditions for the mere fact of support your mother; We believe that it is something despicable, “they denounced in a letter to the British Government. imprisonment of activists, critics and members of the royal family coincide with the rise of MBS and the consolidation of the young man in power, after his father, King Salman, acceded to the throne in 2015.