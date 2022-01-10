Serbian authorities believe Djokovic will be deported despite favorable ruling

The president of the Serbian Parliament, Ivica Dacic, assured that he believes that australian authorities are preparing to deport Novak Djokovic, despite the fact that a judge on Monday ordered the release of the world’s number one tennis player.

“Obviously, the Australian authorities will choose to deport” Djokovic, Dacic told Serbian broadcaster Hepi. “In general, this procedure is shameful and must have a reaction on our part,” demanded the president of Parliament and former foreign minister, who acknowledged that Serbia has limited options to respond.

Dacic pointed out that each country has a discretionary right to deny someone entry into its territory, but denounced that they had never been known people, such as Novak Djokovic.

Special powers

An Australian court on Monday ordered the release of Djokovic, who had been held since last Thursday in a hotel in the city of Melbourne after the revocation of his visa for not being vaccinated against covid-19.

This decision would allow, in principle, Djokovic to participate in the Australian Open, which in case of victory would become his tenth title of that tournament and his twenty-first Grand slam, which would surpass the Swiss Roger Federer and to spanish Rafael Nadal, who stated that “personally” he would prefer that Djokovic not play, although he now has every right to do so after justice has spoken.

The Australian Government agreed today to reverse its decision to cancel the visa, although attorney Christopher Tran noted that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering using his special powers to deport Djokovic.