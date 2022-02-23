Shakhtar Donetsk, a homeless team due to the war in Ukraine

At the end of June 2012 Donetsk became the talisman city of Spainwhich surpassed France and Portugal at the European Championship in the majestic Donbass-Arena way to the final against Italy in Kyiv. The selection left the fresco of the first phase in Gdańsk to settle in the hot Ukrainian city. Through its streets they enjoyed the fans of the Red and the sprees They lasted until late hours. A decade later, shortly nothing remains of that.

The war in the east of Ukraine left Shakhtar homeless, which plays its European matches in the kyiv olympic stadium, 750 kilometers from his home. The last of them occurred before the Sheriff last December at the end of the Champions League group stage.

Putin recognition

May 2, 2014 was the beginning of the end. On that date the Ukrainian club played its last home game in the stadium that had hosted the team for five years. The ball and the grass gave way to a battlefield for a conflict that experiences maximum tension after Russia recognized this Monday the independence of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In a televised speech, President Vladimir Putin announced the measure that can open a new stage for the club.

The Real MadridFor example, he visited the shaketar on October 19 in the Champions League. he played in Kyiv. The basin of donbassbordering Russia, rose up in arms in 2014. Pro-Russian groups launched themselves in search of the one-sided independence Ukraine and opened an eternal battle that continues to this day.

League Leader

The shaketar was forced to leave its stadium in 2014. Not even attempts to Rinat Akhmetov, club president miner and the richest person in the country with a fortune greater than 6,000 million euros, they served for the removal of weapons. Quite the contrary. The bombing increased, the war was lived in the bowels of the enclosure and the beautiful five-star stadium was destroyed.

In recent years the team has been wandering, playing in various venues. From Donetsk to Lvivfrom Lviv to Kharkovfrom Kharkov to Kyiv. The 13-time League and Cup champion adds eight years in exile. Although in the Champions League they finished last in the group, in the League they maintain a remarkable level and leads the championship with three points more than Dinamo.