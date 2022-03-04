Sirens are heard in several cities of Ukraine

Russian troops bomb Zytomir, Odesa, Bila Tserkva and Volhynia while HRW confirms that cluster bombs were used in Kharkov

The alarms have sounded again this Thursday night in Yitomir, Odessa, Bila Tserkva or Volhyniawhile in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, a strong explosion, although the sirens have not sounded because the anti-aircraft defense has worked. The sky of the capital thundered again this Friday at 00:30 (local time), an explosion that was heard in different areas, such as near the Druzhby Narodiv metro station and in the Goloseevsky district, according to the news agency Unian.

In addition, as reported by ‘The Kiev Independent’, the Russian Army would have seized a television transmission tower in the city of Kherson, which has fallen this Thursday in Russian hands, as reported by the mayor himself, who would have agreed on a series of measures to guarantee the “security of the population”.

The president of the Kherson Regional Council, Alexander Samoilenko, has reported on his official Facebook account that “meetings, rallies or gatherings of any kind may have the objective of overthrowing the state system in Ukraine” so “they are considered outside the laws”. These statements come within the framework of alleged misinformation, as reported by the Ukrainian authorities, about a demonstration this Friday in the central square of the city to call for Kherson to be proclaimed a Republic. “On March 4, in Kherson’s Freedom Square, the Russian invaders will wave the flags of the Russian Federation and shout that Kherson is the Kherson People’s Republic,” said the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, which has appealed to the population so that “they are not fooled” about this information, according to the Unian news agency. According to the mayor of Kharkov on the US network CNN, Igor Kolijaiev, the situation in the city is “extremely difficult.” “To date, Kharkiv has been hit hard by continuous shelling. Planes are constantly flying, (rockets) are being launched, grenades are being dropped and residential houses are being targeted,” he said.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian authorities have reported heavy shelling in the city of Sumy with an attack on the thermal power plant that would have left without heating and electricity to the city. The governor of the city, Dimitro Zhivitskii, has assured that “the situation is more or less calm”, although there are power and water cuts. “During air strikes, Russian fighters destroyed the Okhtirka thermal power plant. There is no heating or electricity in the city. We are trying to solve the problem of how to urgently evacuate people from the city,” Zhivitskii said. In a previous message, the governor has assured that “the occupiers do not allow the bodies to be removed from the streets” and that at least ten civilian bodies have been removed. He has also pointed out that, due to the occupation of the railway, it is not possible to deliver humanitarian items, according to the Ukrinform news agency.

Several days ago, three columns of Russian forces reportedly occupied the city of Trostianetsin the province of Sumy, and they would have demolished the door of the historic building Patio Redondo (Round Yard, in English).

Cluster bombs in Kharkiv

The NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) has confirmed that Russian troops used cluster bombs on the population of Kharkov on February 28 and has pointed out that these attacks may constitute war crimes. “Kharkov is under relentless attack by Russian forces and civilians are hiding in basements to avoid explosions and debris,” said HRW Arms Director Steve Goose, denouncing that “the use of cluster in populated areas shows a blatant and callous disregard for people’s lives.”

The NGO has verified and analyzed at least 25 videos and photographs posted on social media showing three attacks or their immediate aftermath in the north, northeast and southeast of the city and another 15 images taken by two witnesses after one of the attacks. in the Shevchenkivskii district. Specifically, one of the videos analyzed by the organization, published on Telegram at 11:29 a.m. (local time) on February 28, shows multiple explosions consistent with the use of cluster bombs in the northeastern district of Moskovskii, in the city of Kharkiv. Two more videos, one posted on Telegram at 12:55 p.m. (local time) that day and another posted on Twitter at 2:23 p.m., recorded from the city center towards the Shevchenkivskyi district, show similar explosions.

The NGO has verified that the explosions and the remains of rockets found in the vicinity of the attacks confirm that were submunitions caused by cluster bombs. In fact, another video posted on Telegram, recorded by a security camera in the Industrialnyi district in the south-east of the country, shows at least 15 consecutive explosions in a residential street that are consistent with submunitions.

A man interviewed by phone by the NGO, who was a kilometer from Balakiryeva Street, where one of the explosions occurred, has sent the organization about thirteen photographs he said he took, showing unexploded submunitions. HRW spoke by phone with another man who lives in the Shevchenkivskyi district, close to where the attack took place, an area with at least three kindergartens, three schools and a large hospital. Thus, the man recounted that he was walking with his wife to a store near his house on Balakiryeva Street at around 10:00 on February 28. “My wife and I went into the basement of an apartment block and around 50 other people were sheltering there,” he said, adding that “the whole building was shaking.” A photograph the man took and sent to Human Rights Watch shows the empty cargo section of a cluster bomb rocket.

The organization has detailed in a statement that it has verified more videos, testimonies and similar photographs showing several streets and districts affected by the bombs, such as the streets of the Shevchenkivskii, Balakirjeva, Serpnya and Klochkivska districts, as well as in the districts of Monkovskii and Obrii. “The use of inherently indiscriminate weapons in populated areas is prohibited by International Humanitarian Law, the laws that govern the conduct of war. An international treaty bans cluster bombs due to their widespread indiscriminate effect and enduring danger to civilians” , explained the organization in a statement.