So are Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. All the differences and similarities

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro they are totally teams designed by google that are characterized by integrating a own processor, which ensures its excellent operation with Android. After a long wait, these terminals are put up for sale (in a limited way) in our market in two versions, whose differences and characteristics we analyze in depth.

The firm has explained the late arrival on the Spanish market in the following terms: “Due to the high demand for Pixel 6 and logistical problems around the world, we will supply a limited quantity that we expect to sell very quickly,” it declares. Michael van EldikVice President of Devices and Services for EMEA.

Points of interest

The new Pixels are equipped with Tensor, Google’s first processor, and with Android 12, so both devices work at a good speed, with remarkable security and providing a high level of intelligence and customization.

A noteworthy feature is the optimal value for moneythe basic version, Pixel 6, has a starting price of €649, and for the user who wants advanced capabilities and better finishes, Pixel 6 Pro arrives with a price starting at €899.

The Tensor processor has been specifically designed for Google Artificial Intelligence solutions. By enabling entirely new capabilities for a smartphonethis processor makes Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro more functional and more personal.

design keys

Pixel presents a design marked by the camera barwhich gives the device a clean and symmetrical aesthetic where the camera is the protagonist.

Pixel 6 brings a bold design and Pixel 6 Pro mounts higher quality materials, is inspired by the finishes of luxury jewelry and watchmaking. The Pro is constructed from a single piece of brushed metal and curved glass whose hues match the metal frame. At the front we find a curved panel practically devoid of frames, in whose upper margin the front camera is pierced.

Operating system

Both devices run Android 12, with important new features for security and customization.

Between the oddities: When you choose a wallpaper, the user interface changes to fit the selected background. Everything is more sensitive and fluid. the view Take a lookwhich appears on the home and lock screens, has a fresh look and new capabilities.

When it comes to security, it should be mentioned that the Pixel is once again the phone top rated in this aspect. It incorporates the new generation Titan M2TM, which works with the Tensor security core to protect sensitive data, PINs and passwords. Also, the user will have the latest protection because it has been extended to a minimum of five years support for critical updates.

camera system

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro include the most advanced cameras made by Google. They have a new 1/1.3-inch main sensor on the rear. Now this sensor captures up to a 150% more light (compared to the main camera on the Pixel 5), allowing for photos and videos with more detail and rich colors. They have respective all-new Ultra Wide Angle and larger sensors, so you can take great photos encompassing a larger field of view.

Pixel 6 Pro also has an improved version of Super Res Zoom, incorporating a 4x optical zoom telephoto lens and a up to 20x zoom. It also has an improved front camera with an Ultra Wide Angle, capable of recording 4K videos. Can be used in new function selfie in Snapchat’s Ultra Wide Angle. The brand has announced that new improvements will arrive with subsequent updates to software.

The function must be mentioned. magic eraser that makes the elements that spoil the photos simply disappear. Just a few taps on Google Photos will remove strangers and unwanted objects.

The Motion mode has options like Action Shot and Long Exposure, which add dynamism to the scene. With Action Shot you can take photos making them stand out against a blurred background, while Long Exposure allows you to create snapshots capable of capturing the movement of the subject, for example, a waterfall or the hustle and bustle of the city.

Another preview of Pixel and Google Photos is true toneto capture the beauty of both light skin and darker tones.

In both models the main camera offers 50 megapixels with OIS stabilization and f/1.85 aperture. Both include a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The Pro model adds a third camera intended for telephoto48 megapixels (and aperture f / 2.2).

Ahead the Pixel 6 equips an 8-megapixel front camera; with 11.1 megapixels for its older brother, the Pixel 6 Pro.

Added values

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro add improved speech recognition and language understanding models, making everyday tasks easier. The function of Instant Translation allows you to exchange messages in different languages ​​(English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Japanese). It detects if a message in chat applications, such as WhatsApp or Snapchat, is written in a language other than ours and if so, it automatically offers its translation. Both message detection and processing are done entirely on the device, on the Private Compute Core, so no data leaves the device.

Processor Features

The big star of the new Pixels is the Tensor processor, which works (Pro model) with 12 GB of RAM, up to 512 GB of internal storage and a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with fast and wireless charging. The 128 GB model arrives in Spain.

Tensor supplies 80% more power than the Pixel 5 CPU and 370% more if we talk about the GPU of the same model. In practice, this translates into a outstanding energy savings.

Tensor also promises high security, thanks to a dedicated core and the Titan M2 chip, keeping sensitive information protected.

Versions and prices

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are priced at €649 and €899, respectively. Both are available in charcoal color and 128 GB versions in our market. A collection of cases specially designed for the models is also available.

Assessment

Tensor is an octa-core processor that, in everyday use, powers devices by offering optimal performance, 5G connectivity and quality graphics. The RAM memory with 8 and 12 GB respectively sufficiently covers the needs of the user.

The AMOLED screen with LTPO technology offers a high refresh rate: 90 Hz on Pixel 6 and 120 Hz on Pixel 6 Pro, figures that guarantee good visibility in different uses.

Google offers batteries for a good autonomy: 4,600 mAh in the Pixel 6 and 5,000 mAh in the Pro. In both cases, 30 W fast charging and 21 W wireless charging are included, which gives the product flexibility.

The two mobiles offer their usual image processing with notable photo editing enhancements: Google adds an eraser of unwanted elements, portraits are very sharp and improves the representation of different skin tones, among other features.

Contribute endurance to water and dust and other good features are compatibility with 5G mobile networks, triple microphone, panel always on, NFC connectivity, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2; USB-C charging port and Gorilla Glass protection layer.

Another novelty regarding the software: Google ensures that the Pixel 6 will receive three years of important system updates and five years of security updates.

Differences between the versions

1.- Price

Pixel 6 costs 649 euros compared to 899 for the Pro.

2.- Design

Pixel 6: 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm, 207g.

Pixel 6 Pro: 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm, 210g.

Both feature a prominent horizontal camera line that runs the full width of the rear. The Pixel 6 puts in a dual camera, while the 6 Pro has a triple camera. module flash it is located to the right of the lenses inside the housing.

Both integrate an alloy core that frames the camera bar, polished on the 6 Pro and matte on the Pixel 6. The back is finished in glass, on the Pixel 6 Gorilla Glass 6, while the Pixel 6 Pro is Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Pixel 6 has a flat screen, while the 6 Pro has a slight curve to its panel.

3.- Screen

Pixel 6: 6.4 inchesFullHD+, OLED, 90Hz

Pixel 6Pro: 6.7 inchesQuad HD +, LTPO OLED, 120 Hz (variable)

The Google Pixel 6 comes with a flat 6.4-inch OLED screen. It has a Full HD+ resolution at 2400 x 1080 pixels, offering a pixel density of 411ppi and offering a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved LTPO OLED display. It has a Quad HD+ resolution at 3120 x 1440 pixels, and a pixel density of 512ppi, with a refresh rate of between 10Hz and 120Hz.

They offer HDR support and come with a high brightness mode.

4. Specifications

Pixel 6: Google Tensor chip, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage (other capacity options do not arrive in Spain at the moment), 4,614 mAh battery.

Pixel 6 Pro: Google Tensor chip, 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage (other capacity options do not arrive in Spain at the moment), 5,003 mAh battery.

5. Cameras

Pixel 6: dual camera (50MP + 12MP), 8MP front

Pixel 6 Pro: triple camera (50MP + 48MP + 12MP), 11.1MP front

The Pixel 6 integrates a dual camera with a 50-megapixel main lens, an aperture of f/1.85 and 1.2 µm pixels, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, with an aperture of f/2.2 and 1.25 µm. pixels. The main camera has a field of view of 82 degrees, while the ultra-wide sensor has a field of view of 114 degrees.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a triple rear camera, with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, it also adds a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor that is characterized by having a 4x optical zoom and a digital zoom of 20x, and features 0.8µm pixels and an f/3.5 aperture.

The Pixel 6 offers up to 7x Super Res Zoom (digital) on the main camera, while the Pro model has 4x optical and up to 20x Super Res Zoom. here the difference is noticeable.

On the front cameras, the Pixel 6 has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1.12µm pixels with an 84-degree field of view. The Pixel 6 Pro has an 11.1-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, 1.22µm pixels, and a 94-degree field of view.

Only the 6 Pro supports the 4K video recording on the front camera.